Leimert Park’s Kingdom Day Parade Has Been Canceled For The Second Straight Year

L.A.’s Kingdom Day Parade has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The event, which is held annually in Leimert Park, celebrates the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Junior. This year’s event has been called off due to concerns about the current COVID-19 surge.

"We wanted to be able to sleep well at night, knowing that we did not play a part in causing people to die at a mega event,” said Adrian Dove, the chairman of the Congress of Racial Equality of California.

Launched 17 years after King's assassination, the Kingdom Day Parade began on the streets of the city as a way to celebrate the venerated preacher's mission and uphold the idea of a holiday based on love and acceptance.

The following year, the U.S. observed the first Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Participants in the parade often include marching bands, community groups, dancers and local businesses.

The 2021 parade was replaced with a televised celebration. Dove said that organizers may not have enough time this year to come up with an alternative to the parade, but they will try.