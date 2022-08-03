Breaking: Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Dies

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Vin Scully, the legendary voice of the Dodgers for 67 years, died on Tuesday, the team announced on Twitter.

He died at his home in Hidden Hills. He was 94 years old.

Scully started his career in 1950, when the Dodgers were still in Brooklyn. He broadcast many of the greatest moments in Dodgers history.

This is a developing story and will be updated.