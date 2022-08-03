Support for LAist comes from
BREAKING — Vin Scully, voice of the Dodgers, has died.

News

Breaking: Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Dies

By LAist Staff
Published Aug 2, 2022 8:42 PM
Baseball announcer Vin Scully in a broadcast booth. The Dodger Stadium stands and field are behind him.
Vin Scully, seen at Dodger Stadium in his final year of broadcasting in 2016.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea
/
Getty Images)
Vin Scully, the legendary voice of the Dodgers for 67 years, died on Tuesday, the team announced on Twitter.

He died at his home in Hidden Hills. He was 94 years old.

Scully started his career in 1950, when the Dodgers were still in Brooklyn. He broadcast many of the greatest moments in Dodgers history.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

