Are You An LAUSD Parent? Need A COVID-19 Shot? The District Is Opening 25 Vaccination Sites
Los Angeles Unified School District officials are planning to open two dozen additional on-campus locations for family members of LAUSD students to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Two weeks ago, the district announced plans for two on-campus vaccine clinics. On Monday, Beutner announced the program would expand to a total of 25 school sites, mostly in South L.A. and Eastside communities, plus a handful in the East San Fernando Valley.
JUST IN: @LASchools plans to open *25* #COVID19 vaccination centers on its campuses. (Originally, #LAUSD had only announced plans for two sites.)— Kyle Stokes (@kystokes) April 5, 2021
The sites will provide vaccines to "families with children in schools." Here's where: 🗺️ pic.twitter.com/pR63d4vRr4
Parents or family members hoping to schedule vaccine appointments can call the school district at (213) 328-3958.
The first two clinics will open Tuesday at Washington Preparatory High School — near the 110 and 105 Freeways — and at Lincoln High School in Lincoln Heights.
Another clinic is scheduled to open on Friday at Gage Middle School in Huntington Park.
GO DEEPER:
- We’ve added this development to our FAQ for parents: Everything We Know About LAUSD's Plan To Reopen Schools In April
