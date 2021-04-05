Are You An LAUSD Parent? Need A COVID-19 Shot? The District Is Opening 25 Vaccination Sites

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Los Angeles Unified School District officials are planning to open two dozen additional on-campus locations for family members of LAUSD students to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Two weeks ago, the district announced plans for two on-campus vaccine clinics. On Monday, Beutner announced the program would expand to a total of 25 school sites, mostly in South L.A. and Eastside communities, plus a handful in the East San Fernando Valley.

Parents or family members hoping to schedule vaccine appointments can call the school district at (213) 328-3958.

The first two clinics will open Tuesday at Washington Preparatory High School — near the 110 and 105 Freeways — and at Lincoln High School in Lincoln Heights.

Another clinic is scheduled to open on Friday at Gage Middle School in Huntington Park.

