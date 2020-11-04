Early Results Of LAUSD’s Most Expensive School Board Election Ever: What Do They Mean?

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Charter school advocates appear to have blocked Los Angeles’ teachers union from electing a friendly majority to the L.A. Unified School Board.

The union, United Teachers Los Angeles, had hoped to replace the board’s retiring “swing vote” in District 7 with a more reliable ally. But in early counts, UTLA-endorsed Patricia Castellanos trailed opponent Tanya Ortiz Franklin by more than 17 percentage points.

In District 3, however, incumbent and UTLA favorite Scott Schmerelson appears in a strong position to hold on to his seat — despite the California Charter Schools Association outspending the union by a 6-to-1 margin hoping to elect Marilyn Koziatek.

THE BALANCE OF POWER

For years, charter advocates and UTLA have competed to elect LAUSD board members they view as friendly to their respective causes. Three of the board’s current members — Schmerelson, Jackie Goldberg and George McKenna — were endorsed by UTLA.

No candidate has conceded or declared victory, but if early results hold, UTLA’s hopes of winning a majority on the board would be dashed.

WHAT THE RESULTS MEAN FOR LAUSD — A FEW THOUGHTS:

BY THE WAY…

Much higher turnout. Up until this year, LAUSD board races were decided in odd-numbered years; turnout was very low. But for the first time since 1906, L.A.’s holding municipal elections in an even-numbered year. Whatever happens, turnout will be much higher: in LAUSD’s Board District 3, according to Political Data, Inc., officials have already received more than 243,000 ballots — which would nearly equal the number of votes cast in all Board District 3 elections between 2003 and 2015.

