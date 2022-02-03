LA’s Minimum Wage Increases To More Than $16 An Hour In July

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Minimum wage in L.A. will increase from $15 per hour to $16.04 per hour on July 1, 2022.

The increase is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers in the L.A. metro area. It became official on Feb. 1, and will affect approximately 600,000 workers in the city.

In California , the current minimum wage is $14 per hour for companies with 25 employees or less, and $15 for companies with 26 employees or more. The minimum for smaller companies will increase to $15 in 2023.

The Golden State has one of the highest minimum wages in the country. According to the U.S. Department of Labor , at least a dozen states have minimum wages of $7.25 per hour or lower.

Mayor Eric Garcetti's office said the city’s pay adjustment is aimed at "ensuring that workers' wages keep pace with inflationary increases that are part of the larger economy."

“We fought to raise the minimum wage because hard work should always be met with the dignity, respect, and opportunity that fair pay brings,” said Mayor Garcetti. “Our decision to end poverty wages in L.A. caused a ripple effect across the nation, and this additional increase is the latest reason to celebrate.”