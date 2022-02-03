Support for LAist comes from
LA’s Minimum Wage Increases To More Than $16 An Hour In July

By  Austin Cross
Published Feb 3, 2022 2:24 PM
Fifteen dollar bills are placed next to each other in two rows. There is a "+" sign followed by an extra dollar bill and four pennies to the second row.
Los Angeles will have a new minimum wage on July 1, 2022
(Collage by Alborz Kamalizad / LAist, Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash)
Minimum wage in L.A. will increase from $15 per hour to $16.04 per hour on July 1, 2022.

The increase is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers in the L.A. metro area. It became official on Feb. 1, and will affect approximately 600,000 workers in the city.

In California, the current minimum wage is $14 per hour for companies with 25 employees or less, and $15 for companies with 26 employees or more. The minimum for smaller companies will increase to $15 in 2023.

The Golden State has one of the highest minimum wages in the country. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, at least a dozen states have minimum wages of $7.25 per hour or lower.

Mayor Eric Garcetti's office said the city’s pay adjustment is aimed at "ensuring that workers' wages keep pace with inflationary increases that are part of the larger economy."

“We fought to raise the minimum wage because hard work should always be met with the dignity, respect, and opportunity that fair pay brings,” said Mayor Garcetti. “Our decision to end poverty wages in L.A. caused a ripple effect across the nation, and this additional increase is the latest reason to celebrate.”

What questions do you have about Southern California?

