LAPD Forms New Task Force After Latest Follow-Home Robbery

The latest in a string of follow-home robberies in the city of L.A. turned deadly this morning, prompting the LAPD to create a new task force.

The effort comes after a man was fatally shot this morning in Hollywood during an attack believed to be tied to follow-home robberies.

At 2 a.m., a man sitting in his car came to the assistance of a woman who was being attacked in front of Bossa Nova restaurant on Sunset Blvd.

"We haven't seen a robbery series like this in decades. And we intend to not allow it to continue,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said at today’s Police Commission meeting.

The newly formed Robbery Homicide Follow-Home Robbery Task Force will add additional resources from the LAPD's Gang Narcotics Division and Metropolitan Division to help investigate well over 100 follow-home robberies.

In early 2021, LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division began seeing a trend where victims were followed either to their homes or business then robbed.

Detectives liken these crimes to a spate of “knock-knock” burglaries that occurred throughout the city a few years ago. In those instances, police identified “different crews/gangs” as the perpetrators.