LAPD Rejecting Majority Of Citizen Complaints From George Floyd Protests

The Los Angeles Police Department is rejecting the overwhelming majority of citizen complaints involving alleged officer misconduct during last summer's protests against racism and police brutality, which followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

That's according to a new internal report submitted by LAPD Chief Michel Moore to the civilian Police Commission on Friday and obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

According to the report, of the 73 allegations of less serious force, 33 have been resolved by the department -- with zero resulting in a finding that the officers were in the wrong -- and the remaining 40 cases are still under investigation.

Seven complaints have been sustained, five for misuse of body cameras, one for neglect of duty, and one involved unbecoming conduct. The news comes one day after two reports found that the LAPD mishandled aspects of the local protests, which occurred in May and June.

An independent report commissioned by the L.A. City Council and released last month concluded similarly that inadequate training and other problems in the LAPD led to poor handling of the local protests.

The LAPD was unable to provide comment on Saturday.

