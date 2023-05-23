Photos: Lai Lai Ballroom Celebration Brings Much-Needed Healing After Monterey Park Mass Shooting

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Months after a gunman killed 11 people and injured nine others at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, the nearby Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra held a weekend of celebration and healing as part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Lai Lai would likely have been the site of a second tragedy that day in January, but for the intervention of Brandon Tsay, whose family owns the venue. Tsay wrestled with and disarmed the shooter inside the entryway not long after the Star Ballroom Dance Studio shooting took place.

Tsay, who hosted the event over the weekend, said the community dance was organized to demonstrate not only the resilience and strength of the community, but how dancing can continue to bring people together in spite of a tragic event.

The event featured professional dancers, a comedy show, and traditional food. It was organized by the nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California.

Community members slowly made their way onto the dance floor afterwards, and danced in pairs, in a much-needed moment of healing.



Their story in pictures

Brandon Tsay (Pablo Unzueta / for LAist)

Brandon Tsay stands in front his family’s dance studio, the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra on May 20, 2023, where he disarmed a mass shooter on Jan. 21. Moments before, that same man shot and killed 11 people dead at a nearby dance studio in Monterey Park. Tsay was the co-host of the Community Dance during an evening of healing.

A long exposure of Pavel “Pasha” Balykin and Charmeen Wing performing at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio. (Pablo Unzueta / for LAist) Members of the community gather around to watch the performances. (Pablo Unzueta / for LAist)

Joe Wong (Pablo Unzueta / for LAist)

Joe Wong, a Chinese American stand-up comedian, kicks off the event.

The dance floor (Pablo Unzueta / for LAist)

Couples hit the dance floor under colorful lights.

A close up of dancers moving hand-in-hand. (Pablo Unzueta / for LAist) Dancers are backlit as they make a turn. (Pablo Unzueta / for LAist)

Millie Cao (Pablo Unzueta / for LAist)

Millie Cao takes a break after performing. She fled Vietnam with her husband and dance partner, Paul Cao, and sought refuge in the U.S., where they've now lived for more than 40 years. The couple starred in an Oscar-nominated short documentary about reuniting in California and reinventing themselves on the dance floor.



Dancing pair (Pablo Unzueta / for LAist)

Neon red letters read "Lai Lai" on a wall near where a pair of dancers moves across the floor.



Taking a break (Pablo Unzueta / for LAist)

Dancers take a break to share some food and drink.

Joyce Tsay (Pablo Unzueta / for LAist)

Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio founder, Joyce Tsay, the grandmother of Brandon Tsay, takes a brief moment to herself before going back outside to greet members of the community.



A balloon arch and paper flowers on display for the evening. (Pablo Unzueta / for LAist) Members of the community gather around to enjoy the dancers. (Pablo Unzueta / for LAist)

Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio (Pablo Unzueta / for LAist)

Taking a turn on the floor (Pablo Unzueta / for LAist)

