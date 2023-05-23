Photos: Lai Lai Ballroom Celebration Brings Much-Needed Healing After Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Months after a gunman killed 11 people and injured nine others at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, the nearby Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra held a weekend of celebration and healing as part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Lai Lai would likely have been the site of a second tragedy that day in January, but for the intervention of Brandon Tsay, whose family owns the venue. Tsay wrestled with and disarmed the shooter inside the entryway not long after the Star Ballroom Dance Studio shooting took place.
Tsay, who hosted the event over the weekend, said the community dance was organized to demonstrate not only the resilience and strength of the community, but how dancing can continue to bring people together in spite of a tragic event.
The event featured professional dancers, a comedy show, and traditional food. It was organized by the nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California.
Community members slowly made their way onto the dance floor afterwards, and danced in pairs, in a much-needed moment of healing.
Their story in pictures
Brandon Tsay stands in front his family’s dance studio, the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra on May 20, 2023, where he disarmed a mass shooter on Jan. 21. Moments before, that same man shot and killed 11 people dead at a nearby dance studio in Monterey Park. Tsay was the co-host of the Community Dance during an evening of healing.
Joe Wong, a Chinese American stand-up comedian, kicks off the event.
Couples hit the dance floor under colorful lights.
Millie Cao takes a break after performing. She fled Vietnam with her husband and dance partner, Paul Cao, and sought refuge in the U.S., where they've now lived for more than 40 years. The couple starred in an Oscar-nominated short documentary about reuniting in California and reinventing themselves on the dance floor.
Neon red letters read "Lai Lai" on a wall near where a pair of dancers moves across the floor.
Dancers take a break to share some food and drink.
Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio founder, Joyce Tsay, the grandmother of Brandon Tsay, takes a brief moment to herself before going back outside to greet members of the community.
AAPI mental health resources
-
- The Chinatown Service Center's behavioral health team is offering on call support at: 213-808-1700
- The Chinatown Service Center and City of Monterey Park will offer drop-in, multilingual counseling services on select days through Feb. 3 at Monterey Park Bruggemeyer Library:
318 S. Ramona Ave.
- The Asian Mental Health Collective has a U.S. therapist directory with professionals who specialize in serving the AAPI community.
- AMHC also has a range of free mental health support groups.
- The AAPI Equity Alliance has put together a resource directory for those in need of trauma support
- NAMI California’s list of AAPI mental health resources
- The Asians For Mental Health Therapist Directory
- The California Victims Compensation Board reimburses mental health services for victims and their families.
- Changing Tides, part of the Little Tokyo Service Center, offers stipends for AAPI youth seeking therapy. (https://thechangingtides.org/)
-
Fentanyl and other drugs fuel record deaths among people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County. From 2019 to 2021, deaths jumped 70% to more than 2,200 in a single year.
-
This fungi isn’t a “fun guy.” Here’s what to do if you spot or suspect mold in your home.
-
Donald Trump was a fading TV presence when the WGA strike put a dent in network schedules.
-
Edward Bronstein died in March 2020 while officers were forcibly taking a blood sample after his detention.
-
A hike can be a beautiful backdrop as you build your connection with someone.
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.