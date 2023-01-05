Support for LAist comes from
News

LA Officials Urged To Draw AAPI Staff From New Database

By  Josie Huang
Published Jan 5, 2023 3:24 PM
A wide shot of Los Angeles City Hall -- an art-deco style building with a pyramidal rooftop and white facade.
City and county officials in L.A. looking to staff up are being offered access to the "AAPI Resumé Bank."
(Chava Sanchez for LAist)
Topline:

Throughout L.A., politicians elected in November are scrambling to staff their offices. A "resumé bank" has been created to encourage the hiring of more Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, who are underrepresented in local politics.

The backstory: During the run-up to the election, Karen Bass and other candidates said they would build diverse staffs. The database is intended to help them make good on their word.

Why it matters: AAPI’s make up about 16% of the population in L.A. County, but that’s not reflected in county or city leadership. "We hope that ultimately we get more AAPI elected officials, but until then, we at least want to see diverse staff," said Hoang Nguyen, a former staffer for County Supervisor Hilda Solis who is working on the database.

He said AAPI staffers brings vital perspectives to the table, noting they were the ones who raised the issue of anti-Asian hate with Solis early in the pandemic. 

Who's behind the database? The AAPI Equity Alliance, a coalition of about 40 AAPI groups. 

How does it work: Candidates who identify as AAPI's can upload their resumes to the database. Previous government experience is not required.

