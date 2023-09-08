LA City Council Saves Marilyn Monroe's Former Home From Demolition

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

The Los Angeles City Council passed a motion on Friday to save Marilyn Monroe's former home from demolition by beginning the process of declaring it a historic cultural monument.

The details

The motion allowed the declaration of the home as a historic cultural monument to bypass the Planning and Land Use Management Committee. The 12-0 vote in favor of the motion allows the city to issue an order to stop demolition. The Cultural Heritage Commission now has 75 days to approve the historic status.

Why now

A permit to demolish the home was issued on Thursday. Councilmember Traci Park, who introduced the motion, said if the council failed to act on Friday, the home could have been lost as early as the afternoon.

"Our city's history is sadly strewn with cultural and architectural masterpieces that have been lost to the wrecking ball prophet and short-sightedness," she said. "And once we lose that history, we can never get it back."



Why it matters

Portrait taken in 1962 of US actress Marilyn Monroe during her last movie "Something's Got To Give" directed by George Cukor, which remained unfinished. (-/AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images)

Park said the residence is more than just a brick and mortar structure. It's a symbol of Monroe's journey.

"Our city's distinctive character is defined by legends like Marilyn Monroe," she said. "We have an obligation to ensure that their stories continue to inspire future generations."



Calls to save the home

The 11th district representative said she's received hundreds of letters from supporters all over the world in the past two days.

"The overwhelming sentiment here is clear," Park said. "This home must be preserved as a crucial piece of Hollywood's and the city of Los Angeles is history, culture, and legacy."



The backstory

Monroe purchased the home in the early 1960s and lived there until she died of an overdose on Aug. 4, 1962. Park said it is a touching reminder of Monroe's final days, "a place where she found peace and expressed her personal style."