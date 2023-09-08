LA City Council Saves Marilyn Monroe's Former Home From Demolition
The Los Angeles City Council passed a motion on Friday to save Marilyn Monroe's former home from demolition by beginning the process of declaring it a historic cultural monument.
The details
The motion allowed the declaration of the home as a historic cultural monument to bypass the Planning and Land Use Management Committee. The 12-0 vote in favor of the motion allows the city to issue an order to stop demolition. The Cultural Heritage Commission now has 75 days to approve the historic status.
Why now
A permit to demolish the home was issued on Thursday. Councilmember Traci Park, who introduced the motion, said if the council failed to act on Friday, the home could have been lost as early as the afternoon.
"Our city's history is sadly strewn with cultural and architectural masterpieces that have been lost to the wrecking ball prophet and short-sightedness," she said. "And once we lose that history, we can never get it back."
Why it matters
Park said the residence is more than just a brick and mortar structure. It's a symbol of Monroe's journey.
"Our city's distinctive character is defined by legends like Marilyn Monroe," she said. "We have an obligation to ensure that their stories continue to inspire future generations."
Calls to save the home
The 11th district representative said she's received hundreds of letters from supporters all over the world in the past two days.
"The overwhelming sentiment here is clear," Park said. "This home must be preserved as a crucial piece of Hollywood's and the city of Los Angeles is history, culture, and legacy."
The backstory
Monroe purchased the home in the early 1960s and lived there until she died of an overdose on Aug. 4, 1962. Park said it is a touching reminder of Monroe's final days, "a place where she found peace and expressed her personal style."
