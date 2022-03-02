LA County To Crack Down On Misinformation

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will develop a countywide strategy to combat misinformation.

Under the board's direction, the county's chief executive officer will develop a communications toolkit to combat misinformation surrounding voting, immigration, health and more.

The county registrar will also aid in similar efforts with Trusted Info 2022, a public education initiative to build trust in the electoral process.

Supervisor Hilda Solis, who authored the motion, says the county should reduce the damaging consequences caused by misinformation.

"These countermeasures will help to strengthen our institutions and give communities the information they need to make the most informed decisions," Solis said.

The co-author of the motion, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, says misinformation has worsened the pandemic, undermined democratic institutions and normalized attacks based on race, ethnicity and gender.

"Today's action is a first step in our effort to fight back," Kuehl said. "It will put in motion several different strategies for ensuring that our democracy, our public health and our public trust are not further undermined by irresponsible individuals trying to make money or gain power by spreading demonstrably false information."

Not all supervisors were on the page, however. Supervisor Kathryn Barger voted against the motion. While she agrees with the intent, she said she does not think the plan will be effective.

I can’t support @CountyofLA getting into the business of regulating information. Tackling what’s considered to be misinformation/disinformation isn’t in the #LACountySupervisors’ lane. I voted NO today on this motion: https://t.co/XInDtYgRya pic.twitter.com/R2GQXUPmx4 — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) March 1, 2022

The strategy also calls for the county to address major social media and messaging companies to educate users with identifying misinformation.