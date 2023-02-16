LA City Council Votes to Enforce Anti-Camping Ordinance in Westside, parts of NoHo

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

The City Council decided Wednesday to enforce its anti-camping law — known as the "41.18 Ordinance" — in the Westside of Los Angeles and to five zones in North Hollywood. That means no sleeping, sitting, and placing personal property within 500 feet of public spaces, including schools and daycares, according to the ordinance.



Why it matters

The decision comes after the election of Traci Park, who represents the 11th district. Her predecessor, Mike Bonin, voted against the ordinance after it was amended last yearto expand the anti-camping ordinance to schools and daycares.

Here are the areas where the ordinance will be enforced in the Westside:



Linnie Canal Park

Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library

Venice Beach Recreation Center and Boardwalk

Bill Rosendahl Del Rey Park

Westchester Recreation Center and Park

Venice A Bridge Home

Iowa Safe Parking

Super 8 Homekey

Extended Stay Homekey

The ordinance will also apply to five zones in North Hollywood, which are:

Riverside Drive and 134 Freeway Underpass

North Hollywood Red/Orange Line Station Active Railway

North and South Weddington Park Public Park

Vineland Avenue and 134 Freeway Underpass

Tujunga Avenue and 101 Freeway Underpass

The vote

The council voted 9 to 4, with councilmembers Nithya Raman, Katy Yaroslavsky, Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Hugo Soto-Martinez in opposition.

At the meeting, Yaroslavsky, who represents the fifth district, expressed concerns in expanding the ordinance.

"It just blows up encampments and spreads people around. Homelessness has gotten worse in my district. And I don't think that if we're forcing 41.18 without credible offers of housing and services, we're doing what's right," she said.

The majority of public comment supported the ordinance, with voices coming mainly from the Westside of Los Angeles, expressing their safety concerns about seeing encampments pop up. Park reassured the council that her district has the resources to help unhoused residents get off the streets.

"We do have the beds available. We have the resources, and this is something that our community has asked for," Park said.