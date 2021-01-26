LA Marks One-Year Anniversary Of Kobe Bryant’s Death

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Today marks one year since the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others crashed in foggy conditions into a hillside near Calabasas. All were killed. The National Transportation Safety Board is set to release its report on the cause of the crash Feb. 9.

Northridge Congressman Brad Sherman and California Senator Dianne Feinstein have also re-introduced the "Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act," which would require terrain awareness equipment on all helicopters with six or more passengers.

The helicopter carrying Bryant did not have that gear, despite its being recommended by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Kobe’s death rocked L.A., and gave way to myriad tributes to the late basketball star. Fans poured into the area around the Staples Center in the weeks following his death, setting up memorials, paying their respects and communing with other mourners.

Social media lit up today with murals, photos and memories of Bryant and Gianna. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, recently posted a note to Instagram about Mambacita (Gianna’s nickname).

"I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud."

In his farewell speech after his final game with the Lakers in 2016, Bryant had this to say:

"I grew up a die-hard, I mean a die-hard Laker fan. Die-hard. I mean, I knew everything about every player that's ever played here. So, to be drafted, and then traded to this organization, and to spend 20 years here, I mean, you can't write something better than this."

