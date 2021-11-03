Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Jamie Spears Has Asked For An Immediate End To Britney’s Conservatorship

By  LAist Staff
Published Nov 3, 2021 2:24 PM
A person carries a large red banner reading "Free Britney" in white block letters, accompanied by other protesters.
Protesters attend a #FreeBritney Rally at Stanley Mosk Courthouse on July 14 in downtown L.A.
(Emma McIntyre
/
Getty Images)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

In paperwork filed yesterday, Britney Spears’ father asked the court to immediately end her 13-year conservatorship.

The Wall Street Journal reports that in the documents, which were submitted to the Los Angeles Court Superior Court, Jamie Spears’ attorneys said “the mission has been successful, and it is now time for Britney to re-take control of her life. Not tomorrow or next week, now.”

In an emotional appeal to the court in June, Britney Spears described her conservatorship as harrowing and abusive.

“I’m not happy. I can’t sleep,” she said. “I’m so angry, it’s insane.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The pop star asked the court to remove her father as conservator of her estate, and he agreed to step down a few weeks later.

In the documents filed Monday, Jamie Spears’ attorneys also wrote that "Britney's recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs have made clear that continuing the Conservatorship is contrary to her desires," reports People.

Since February 2008, Jamie Spears has controlled virtually every facet of his daughter's life. As conservator, he oversaw her finances and her estate, which grew to an estimated $70 million.

Up until 2019, Jamie Spears was also the decision maker when it came to her medical care. Recent reports also allege that he tapped her phone and placed a recording device in her bedroom.

How are you liking the newsletter? We want to hear your feedback!

Related Stories