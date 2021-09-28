Jaime Jarrín, Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster, Will Retire In 2022

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

The Dodgers announced Tuesday that Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín will retire following the 2022 season, his 64th season with the organization.

In a statement on Twitter, Jarrín said:

"I'll miss my 'baseball family' at Dodger Stadium and across the country, [and] I'm looking forward to spending more time with my sons Jorge and Mauricio and my grandchildren and nurturing my love of travel."

Jarrín is the Spanish voice of the Dodgers, and his trademark style is familiar to legions of Spanish-speaking and bilingual fans. He was born in Ecuador and worked as a radio journalist prior to moving to the U.S.

Jarrín was drafted to cover Dodger games in 1958 and was given a year to study the sport. When he was ready, he began calling the games — and he hasn’t stopped since.

In the intervening years, Jarrín has become known for his unique style, spirited but even-keeled, elegant in a way that verges on the poetic. Like the way he calls a home run: “¡Se va, se va, se va, y despídala con un beso!” (Loose translation: “It is going, going, going, and kiss it goodbye!")

It's a phrase that has been etched into the minds of generations of fans.

In 2017, Xavier Bacerra, then the Attorney General of California, spoke about the importance of having someone whose name and voice sounded familiar to Spanish-speaking fans.

"Jaime Jarrín ... was a voice for so many people who loved the Dodgers and bled blue, but who every night would turn on that television [and] turn off the volume," Bacerra said at a gala to support the public radio station 89.3 KPCC, which now shares a newsroom with LAist. "Then they'd go to the radio and turn on the radio, and listen to Jaime Jarrín call the game."

At the same event, Jarrín spoke about the remarkable duration of his career.

"I never imagined in my wildest dreams that this job would last this long," he said. "This longevity is the result of my love for baseball."

Leslie Berestein Rojas contributed to this report.