It Didn't Snow Much, But It Was Enough To Build Snowmen, And That's What Counts
Over the weekend, Los Angeles saw a rare display of snow. Social media was overrun with images of falling flakes as giddy Angelenos took to the streets, hills and parks to document the event.
As of Sunday, the National Weather Service reported snowfall totals of 40 inches on Mt. Wilson, 93 inches in Mountain High, 20-25 inches in Frazier Park near the Grapevine, and in La Crescenta, a total of...two inches.
Okay, so here on the ground we didn't get a ton of the white stuff, but it was enough for the dedicated among us to build snowmen; or, as one creator correctly noted, snowpeople (thank you, @siobhanhebron!).
Here are some of our faves:
This snowperson, cleverly mouthed by an upturned twig, poses for a picture in La Cañada Flintridge. Arms akimbo in a classic influencer pose, it’s clearly not this snow individual’s first rodeo.
Taking a moment to ponder the near-impossibility of their own existence, this snowperson, captured by @siobhanhebron, enjoys the view of flakes hitting the water in La Crescenta.
This tiny snowperson in the Mt. Baldy area is guarded by a loyal and intrepid pup, who also braved the cold in order to enjoy this rare SoCal weather event. Captured by @sir_wrigglesworth.
Here, a concerned and skeptical snowperson seems to have already guessed their fate. They were built in Idyllwild, so have perhaps a higher chance of sticking around for an extra day or two, but we all know how this ends.
