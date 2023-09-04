Huntington Beach Concert Honors Mass Shooting Victims

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

The band M Street took to the stage this weekend less than two weeks after two of its band members were wounded during the mass shooting at Cook's Corner in Orange County. That shooting left four people dead, including the shooter, and wounded six others.

How bad were the band members' wounds? Dave Stretch, who plays bass for M Street was shot below the hip. Ed Means was shot in the arm. Both bullets did only minor damage. "It is amazing," Means said, "it makes you kind of think, well, you know, that wasn't my time. And even reinforce the idea of, 'What can we do to kind of help people that were not so lucky?'"

How and why are they playing again so soon? Singer Debbie Johnson said getting back on stage and playing together is a way to heal. "The therapy for us is the concert." she said.

Johnson's husband, Mark, who plays keyboard and vocals for the Orange County-based band, said: "We all just said, 'Man, we gotta hold hands and keep doing this, and let's not let the bad guys win.'"

The gunman was identified as John Snowling, 59, a retired Ventura County law enforcement officer. He was said to be targeting his estranged wife, Marie Snowling, who had filed for divorce in December. She was among those injured.

What else is happening for the victims? Cook's Corner reopened on Friday and had a day full of music planned for Labor Day. The bar has compiled a page with links to support the shooting victims and their families.

On Wednesday, Library of the Canyons is hosting a vigil for the Cook’s Corner victims.

