Ask LAist: How Do I Volunteer At A Vaccination Site?

By Carla Javier
Published Feb 3, 2021 6:00 AM
LAFD employees discuss the set up of the vaccination site at Dodger Stadium. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)
We’re answering your questions about COVID-19 vaccines here in Southern California.

LAist reader Andrew Mueth lives in Echo Park, pretty close to the big City of Los Angeles-run vaccination site at Dodger Stadium.

He’s been looking for ways to help his community more, and he noticed the long lines of cars. So, he wrote in and asked:

Is there a way for people without medical training to volunteer at vaccination sites? E.g. help with check-in, directing traffic, etc. The only info I can find is for people with medical backgrounds to actually administer the shots, but I feel like they might need help beyond that.

I reached out to the folks that run vaccination sites in Southern California and found some options for people wanting to support the vaccination efforts.

UPDATE, March 9, 2021: In March, the governor’s office announced a new, centralized way for both medical and “general support” volunteers to sign up. The website is MyTurnVolunteer.ca.gov. You can browse open shifts or – if there aren’t any – you can opt-in for notifications when more volunteer opportunities open up.

CITY OF LOS ANGELES

An organization called CORE (short for Community Organized Relief Effort) is partnering with the city and the fire department to run vaccination sites like the one at Dodger Stadium.

A CORE spokesperson told us you can visit their website to sign up for volunteer opportunities.

COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES

The County of Los Angeles has a whole page dedicated to staffing its megapods (short for points of distribution) at Pomona Fairplex, The Forum, CSU Northridge, the Los Angeles County Office of Education in Downey, and Six Flags Magic Mountain.

A county spokesperson told me that more than 5,000 people signed up to volunteer in a “non-clinical” role. Those positions include things like directing traffic, setting up and moving supplies around, checking in folks with appointments, and observing those who have been vaccinated.

As of the time we posted this article, all the volunteers slots were full, and the sites do not accept “walk-in” volunteers. But the county encourages potential volunteers to keep checking back, because as the supply of vaccines changes, the number of volunteers needed will change too.

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County officials are directing potential volunteers to the nonprofit “OneOC.

There, you can “pre-register” to volunteer at one of the points of distribution. Even if you’re not a medical professional, you can still help out with directing traffic, registration, and entering data.

