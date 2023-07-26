What To Know About The Rent Hike Limit (And Other Headlines)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Getting hit with a rent increase is no fun. Seriously. We need some type of relief out here. And navigating the tricky details surrounding rent control laws and tenant protections can be a challenge. Thank goodness for this guide.



A guide on rent increase limits

Did you know that California landlords have a limit of how much they can raise the rent? It’s all because of the 2019 Tenant Protection Act, which allows rent hikes to follow inflation. Now, because inflation forecasts are softening, the cap for rent hikes will fall to 8.8% starting next month in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. It's currently at 10%. This limit will remain in place until July 31, 2024.

So, you’re probably wondering…how does this directly impact me?

My colleague David Wagner breaks it all down. In this guide, you will learn how the rent hike limit works, how to find out if you have additional rent protections and what you can do if you’re dealing with an illegal rent hike.

If you want to stay on top of illegal rent hikes, and you live in L.A. County and/or the city of L.A. , read David’s latest article for timely information. Plus, there are additional resources to help you navigate this confusing landscape.

Stay safe and cool, L.A. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

The L.A. County Board of supervisors voted to ask Sheriff Robert Luna to eliminate fees on phone calls made to/from jail. Currently, the fees generate tens of millions of dollars per year for the County’s jail system.

ICYMI Bronny James , son of Laker LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday during basketball practice at USC. A similar incident occurred last summer with another incoming freshman player. James is now in stable condition.

, son of Laker LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday during basketball practice at USC. A similar incident occurred last summer with another incoming freshman player. James is now in stable condition. Amid the Hollywood strikes, Netflix has opened a new eatery in Mid-City called “Netflix Bites.” Diners get to try dishes and drinks crafted by chefs featured in Netflix’s culinary shows.

Diners get to try dishes and drinks crafted by chefs featured in Netflix’s culinary shows. The latest poll from the McCourtney Institute of Democracy found that 86% of American adults support mandatory background checks for all gun sales. The bipartisan majority also supported gun licensing, but nearly half of Americans also support eliminating gun laws all together.

of American adults support mandatory background checks for all gun sales. The bipartisan majority also supported gun licensing, but nearly half of Americans also support eliminating gun laws all together. The anticipated UPS workers strike was averted after the Teamsters and UPS reached an agreement. Under the five-year terms, full and part-time unionized UPS workers will earn $2.75/hour more in 2023, and $7.50 more over the length of the contract.



What happened when Ronald Reagan was the Screen Actors Guild president?

Ronald Reagan (right) poses with John R. Dales at the Hollywood Palladium after ratification of an agreement that ended the actors' strike, 1960. (Gary Smith / UCLA Library, Department of Special Collections, Los Angeles Times Photographic Collection)

It’s that time of the week to go way back in the day in L.A. Since Hollywood writers and actors are currently on strike, let’s revisit the last time both groups hit the picket line – more than 60 years ago.

Hadley Meares takes us back to a time in the early days of television: the 1960s. Studios had been making millions off of licensing films to TV but performers and writers didn’t receive a dime. There were other issues too and it was up to Ronald Reagan to work out a deal. Yep, before he was California’s governor and the U.S. president, Reagan was in charge of the Screen Actors Guild. He was reelected in 1959, after serving as the leader from 1947-1952.

The Writers Guild of America launched their strike early in 1960. Then SAG got on board a month later. Sound familiar? Things were tense. Studio producers threatened to release a backlog of films to last through the strike and one studio representative stated residual payments would financially ruin the studios.

Reagan eventually negotiated with studio heads, but he didn’t win over everyone in his role. Because he was also a movie producer, some felt like he shouldn’t have been in charge of negotiations with other producers. Some SAG members felt like he didn’t give them the best residuals deal.

Here’s a reflection Meares included in her article from the actor James Garner:

“I was a vice president of the Screen Actors Guild when he was its president. My duties consisted of attending meetings and voting. The only thing I remember is that Ronnie never had an original thought and that we had to tell him what to say. That’s no way to run a union, let alone a state or a country.”

The SAG strike would continue until a deal was reached on April 8. The WGA strike lasted until June 12, 1960.

Read Hadley Meares’ article to learn more about Reagan’s time as a SAG president.