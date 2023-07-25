Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

Bronny James, LeBron's Oldest Son, Suffered Cardiac Arrest During Practice

By Dustin Jones | NPR
Published Jul 25, 2023 11:04 AM
A young basketball player with dark skin tone wears a black jersey with the word "McDonald's" in black and gold trim on it.
Bronny James #6 of McDonald's All American Boys West is seen during the McDonalds All American Basketball Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
(Michael Hickey
/
Getty Images)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Bronny James, the eldest son of basketball superstar LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday.

According to a family statement cited by multiple media reports, the 18-year-old was treated at the scene before he was transported to the hospital. Those same reports say that James is no longer in the intensive care unit and is in stable condition.

The family spokesperson said the family is requesting privacy and that updates will be made available in time.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," the spokesperson said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The 6-foot-3 incoming freshman for the USC Trojans is ranked 20th on ESPN's Top 100 2023 recruits. The university said it was not in a position to comment out of respect for student privacy.

Another incoming freshman USC basketball player was hospitalized last summer after suffering a cardiac arrest. Vincent Iwuchukwu spent several days recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after collapsing during an informal team practice on July 1, 2022.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist