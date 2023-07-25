Bronny James, LeBron's Oldest Son, Suffered Cardiac Arrest During Practice
Bronny James, the eldest son of basketball superstar LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday.
According to a family statement cited by multiple media reports, the 18-year-old was treated at the scene before he was transported to the hospital. Those same reports say that James is no longer in the intensive care unit and is in stable condition.
The family spokesperson said the family is requesting privacy and that updates will be made available in time.
"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," the spokesperson said.
The 6-foot-3 incoming freshman for the USC Trojans is ranked 20th on ESPN's Top 100 2023 recruits. The university said it was not in a position to comment out of respect for student privacy.
Another incoming freshman USC basketball player was hospitalized last summer after suffering a cardiac arrest. Vincent Iwuchukwu spent several days recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after collapsing during an informal team practice on July 1, 2022.
-
The National Weather Service is prototyping a new extreme heat scale to better convey the dangers of extreme heat in a changing climate.
-
Toxic Algae Is Likely Sickening California's Sea Life. Here's What It Takes To Save A Poisoned Sea LionMarine mammal treatment centers are overwhelmed by sick sea lions, likely due to a toxic algal bloom off of the Southern California coast.
-
The Titanic director made 33 dives to the shipwreck and visited ocean depths in a submersible he built himself. He compares OceanGate to the Titanic, in that both ignored safety warnings.
-
Recent attacks by people who professed white nationalist and neo-Nazi sympathies but are not white themselves have raised a question: Why are some people of color drawn to white supremacist ideology? The answer is complicated.
-
The last time one of the animals was seen in California was in 2008, and prior to that the most recent sighting occurred in 1922.
-
Meet P-113, P-114, and P-115! These mountain lion kittens are just a few weeks old.