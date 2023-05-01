The WGA Contract Expires At Midnight. What's Next?

Community funding keeps us independent and accountable. Help us provide credible local journalism and timely NPR reporting to our entire community. We can only do this important work with your help.

Take a second and think about your favorite television show right now. For me, that’s Abbott Elementary. I enjoy ending my weekday curled up on the couch with my favorite meal to laugh for 22 minutes. These beloved programs are not only a way to unwind, they’re something to bond over with friends and colleagues.



What happens if TV and film writers strike?

Now that the contract between Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is set to expire one minute after midnight, I can’t help but wonder how these shows we all love to watch will be affected.

Writers could go on strike as early as tomorrow. It would be the seventh time the WGA hit the picket line since 1960 — the most strikes of any industry union.

My colleague John Horn is reporting on the strike as new developments arise. His latest article explains what happened the last time the writers went on strike in 2007-2008 — $2.1 billion in economic losses and a stoppage in scripted TV production — and what might happen this time. Late-night shows would be the first ones to be impacted, prompting Late Night host Seth Meyers to comment that a strike would be a "miserable" thing.

A lot has changed since 2008. For one thing, streaming services like Netflix and Hulu are king, but they don’t allow writers to obtain residuals. That’s just one of the many issues on the table between the WGA and the AMPTP.

The Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild each told its members they are contractually obligated to continue working and not honor any WGA picket lines should they happen. But, as John reports, plenty of people could be affected — costume designers, lighting companies and even caterers — and it could mean tens of millions of dollars in lost business per day.

Mayor Karen Bass is urging the L.A. Department of Water and Power to do swift repairs on 753 high-risk utility poles. This comes after the LADWP agreed to pay $38 million in a lawsuit settlement where two people died after being electrocuted by a downed power line. My colleague Nate Perez has the answers as to why it’s taking so long, what’s next and what you should do if you happen to see a downed power line.

the L.A. Department of Water and Power to do swift repairs on 753 This comes after the LADWP agreed to pay $38 million in a lawsuit settlement where two people died after being electrocuted by a downed power line. My colleague Nate Perez has the answers as to why it’s taking so long, what’s next and what you should do if you happen to see a downed power line. Curious about when you will receive your Section 8 housing voucher ? You’re not the only one. To help answer that question, my colleague Julia Barajas wrote a guide .

? You’re not the only one. To help answer that question, my colleague Julia Barajas wrote a . L.A. County officials announced plans to appeal U.S. District Judge David O. Carter’s rejection of a settlement deal for more mental health and drug treatment beds . My colleague Nick Gerda has more on this story, and why county officials are fighting back.

plans to appeal U.S. District Judge David O. Carter’s rejection of a settlement deal for more . My colleague Nick Gerda has more on this story, and why county officials are fighting back. University of California has a program that aims to increase the number of students of color into its medical program and into the medical field in general. It’s called Programs in Medical Education, or UC PRIME. Unfortunately, there’s little known about how effective the program is when it comes to long-term outcomes.

into its medical program and into the medical field in general. It’s called Programs in Medical Education, or UC PRIME. Unfortunately, there’s little known about how effective the program is when it comes to My colleague Jacob Margolis and 36,000 other people attended the first Explore JPL (NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory) event in four years. There were Mars rovers, helicopters and spacecraft. Read more about what he discovered during the event.

the first (NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory) event in four years. There were Mars rovers, helicopters and spacecraft. Read more about what he discovered during the event. The California Air Resources Board, or CARB, passed two climate policies that could shake up freight rail and trucking industries. My colleague Erin Stone has more on the new rules, how the state got here and why cleaner fuels are necessary for positive health outcomes.

two that could shake up freight rail and trucking industries. My colleague Erin Stone has more on the new rules, how the state got here and why cleaner fuels are necessary for positive health outcomes. California’s cannabis industry is facing some challenging times right now because of the illicit market. Some see it as there being too much product out on the market, while others think there aren’t enough retail options.

TWO — Writers Guild of America Looming Strike

The New Yorker recently published a story about the possible Writers Guild of America strike titled “Why are TV Writers So Miserable?” In the story, Michael Schulman presented anecdotes from TV writers expressing hardships that come with the job. One story I found particularly interesting was Alex O’Keefe’s experience as a writer on FX’s “The Bear.” He found himself living a working-class existence, applying to movie theater jobs even after working on a show that had won the WGA Award for Best Comedy Series. O’Keefe uses some salty language to describe his experience so you'll just have read the story to see how he REALLY feels.

