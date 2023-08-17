The Nightclub Turned ‘Safe Haven’ For Angeleno Youth (And Other Headlines)

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

As a kid growing up in East Hollywood in the late ‘90s, still without regular access to the internet, I would have loved having a creative space to visit after school or during the weekend. So I was maybe a tad jealous reading about the story of 12-year-old Wilber “Wilpower” Urbina, who found that space in an unlikely place: a hip-hop club in MacArthur Park. It was called the Youth Break Center, Inc. — better known as Radiotron.



A place to breakdance

About How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning



Before it transformed into a youth center, it was an avant-garde, underground space called Radio Club. It then became Radiotron, a place where kids could breakdance for hours for less than 75 cents. Urbina then became a part of the trendsetting Air Force Crew, (an inspiration for Korea’s b-boying scene ) which was founded at Radiotron.

Radiotron was opened in 1983 by a young Mexican American dancer named Carmelo Alvarez, who had dreams of opening up a performing arts center in his childhood neighborhood of MacArthur Park — and it became a place of inspiration and safe haven for Angeleno youths like Urbina.

“He (Alvarez) was kind of like a father figure,” Urbina said. “In barrios or hoods, most people just grew up with just a mom. To see and hear a kind person say good things, that’s great. He didn’t want anything in return. He wants you to do good, to stay away from trouble. To do art. In this place, you could do graffiti, it was really a safe haven."

Read more about the history of Radiotron and its close connections to West Coast hip-hop.

How To LA

Listen Now We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

More news

(After you stop hitting snooze)

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!

In the week since wildfires devastated Maui, the Hawaiian community in Southern California has organized donation drives and fundraising efforts. Here’s how you can help .

has organized donation drives and fundraising efforts. Here’s . Nearly 300 apartments built for unhoused people are sitting empty in the city of Los Angeles more than two months after being declared ready for move-in , largely due to longstanding bureaucratic rules.

in the city of Los Angeles more than two months after being , largely due to longstanding bureaucratic rules. On the first day of school , 91% of enrolled Los Angeles Unified students showed up, a slight increase from the previous school year, but still below pre-pandemic levels .

, 91% of enrolled Los Angeles Unified students showed up, a slight increase from the previous school year, but . Undocumented Californians affected by winter storms and floods are slowly starting to receive money from a special relief program the state launched for them two months ago. But the rollout has been plagued with issues.

are slowly starting to receive money from a for them two months ago. But the rollout has been plagued with issues. The water shortage crisis on the Colorado River is improving, and officials announced this week that they would loosen water restrictions on the river in 2024. But a reckoning is coming.

Wait... one more thing

What to eat when it's too damn hot to cook

Bun cha gio (Gab Chabrán / LAist)

It felt like only yesterday when we were experiencing an extended June Gloom and May Doom and wishing for the sun to come out. Now we’re in peak hot weather. And as someone who just moved and is trying to conserve energy (but also feeling a little lazy), the last thing I want is to turn on a hot stove to make a meal.

My colleague Gab Chabrán put together this handy guide of meals that will keep you and your house cool during this heatwave.

And speaking of Gab and summer food, tonight is the Culinary Connections event with How To LA host, Brian De Los Santos. Don’t forget to grab your tickets before the event starts at 7 p.m., and if you can’t make it in person, there will also be a livestream! Get your tickets here .