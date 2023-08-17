Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
How To LA

The Nightclub Turned ‘Safe Haven’ For Angeleno Youth (And Other Headlines)

By  Kristine Malicse
Published Aug 17, 2023 6:30 AM
Two hands hold a framed image of an old storefront with graffiti and the words "radiotron" written in blue spray paint.
Carmelo Alvarez, founder of historic hip hop youth center Radiotron, holds a photo of Radiotron in its former space near Park View and 7th in MacArthur Park.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER

As a kid growing up in East Hollywood in the late ‘90s, still without regular access to the internet, I would have loved having a creative space to visit after school or during the weekend. So I was maybe a tad jealous reading about the story of 12-year-old Wilber “Wilpower” Urbina, who found that space in an unlikely place: a hip-hop club in MacArthur Park. It was called the Youth Break Center, Inc. — better known as Radiotron.

A place to breakdance

About How to LA Newsletter

  • This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning

Before it transformed into a youth center, it was an avant-garde, underground space called Radio Club. It then became Radiotron, a place where kids could breakdance for hours for less than 75 cents. Urbina then became a part of the trendsetting Air Force Crew, (an inspiration for Korea’s b-boying scene) which was founded at Radiotron.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Radiotron was opened in 1983 by a young Mexican American dancer named Carmelo Alvarez, who had dreams of opening up a performing arts center in his childhood neighborhood of MacArthur Park — and it became a place of inspiration and safe haven for Angeleno youths like Urbina.

“He (Alvarez) was kind of like a father figure,” Urbina said. “In barrios or hoods, most people just grew up with just a mom. To see and hear a kind person say good things, that’s great. He didn’t want anything in return. He wants you to do good, to stay away from trouble. To do art. In this place, you could do graffiti, it was really a safe haven."

Read more about the history of Radiotron and its close connections to West Coast hip-hop.

How To LA logo (graphical text) with LAist Studios logo (graphical text) with 6th street bridge in the background; with red to orange vertical gradient as background color
How To LA
We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.
Listen Now

More news

(After you stop hitting snooze)

  • *At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding! 

  • In the week since wildfires devastated Maui, the Hawaiian community in Southern California has organized donation drives and fundraising efforts. Here’s how you can help.
  • Nearly 300 apartments built for unhoused people are sitting empty in the city of Los Angeles more than two months after being declared ready for move-in, largely due to longstanding bureaucratic rules.
  • On the first day of school, 91% of enrolled Los Angeles Unified students showed up, a slight increase from the previous school year, but still below pre-pandemic levels.
  • Undocumented Californians affected by winter storms and floods are slowly starting to receive money from a special relief program the state launched for them two months ago. But the rollout has been plagued with issues.
  • The water shortage crisis on the Colorado River is improving, and officials announced this week that they would loosen water restrictions on the river in 2024. But a reckoning is coming.

Wait... one more thing

What to eat when it's too damn hot to cook

A bowl of white thin noodles that contained grilled meat, small shrimp and assorted vegetables covered in nuts and mint. In the center is a plastic container containing a orange dressing.
Bun cha gio
(Gab Chabrán
/
LAist)
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

It felt like only yesterday when we were experiencing an extended June Gloom and May Doom and wishing for the sun to come out. Now we’re in peak hot weather. And as someone who just moved and is trying to conserve energy (but also feeling a little lazy), the last thing I want is to turn on a hot stove to make a meal.

My colleague Gab Chabrán put together this handy guide of meals that will keep you and your house cool during this heatwave.

And speaking of Gab and summer food, tonight is the Culinary Connections event with How To LA host, Brian De Los Santos. Don’t forget to grab your tickets before the event starts at 7 p.m., and if you can’t make it in person, there will also be a livestream! Get your tickets here.

Help Us Cover Your Community

  • Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.

  • Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.