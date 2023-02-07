The Battle To Serve Up Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs On Hollywood Blvd.

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

For both the out-of-towner and the homegrown Angeleno, there are few authentic Los Angeles experiences like getting a bacon-wrapped hot dog with all the fixings along Hollywood Boulevard. The smell of grilled onions and jalapeños alone is enough to get you hooked. I’m sure that after you grab your hot dog, you thank the street vendor for the service and go your merry way. You trust that they will be there the next day and the day after that. It’s a tourist area, and there’s money to be made.



Street Vendors Fight To Stay In Hollywood

What you might not know is that the street vendor who just gave you a fresh, greasy hot dog is fighting to stay in that space. What you also might not know is that the street vendor probably accumulated thousands of dollars in fines to stay.

The city of L.A. has set several “no-vending zones” in tourist areas, like Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. Vendors are supposed to stay 500 feet away from these places but it’s these spots that have high chances of foot traffic and tourists who are willing to pay for food and other goods. While they might not get criminalized for being in a no-vending zone, they will get a hefty fine.

Now, these street vendors are fighting back. In her latest story, my colleague Leslie Berestein Rojas reported on how they've filed a lawsuit, calling the zones “illegal” and “unfair” and in conflict with SB 946, the 2018 law that decriminalized street vending in the state of California.

The city has until tomorrow to respond to their lawsuit.

Read more about what the street vendors are up against and how they may have an ally in city hall: Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

More News

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey is a reminder that California could also be hit by the Big One at any time. My colleague Jacob Margolis breaks down what we should expect when it does.

at any time. My colleague Jacob Margolis breaks down what we should expect when it does. The Huntington Park Police Department chief released surveillance video and 911 calls of the fatal shooting of Anthony Lowe. The police chief said it was released in the name of transparency but he did not answer further questions about it .

. A new report compiled by the group AAPI Data underscores the challenges that people across the larger Asian American Pacific Islander community face when seeking mental health care . It builds off findings from a UCLA survey that found that nearly 70% of participants “did not know” their options.

. It builds off findings from a UCLA survey that found that nearly 70% of participants “did not know” their options. Still figuring out how to pay for that mammoth energy bill? SoCalGas has a program to help you make those payments. Also, the HTLA podcast team digs into why the price of gas was so high, and offers a few tips to help deal with the cold.

SoCalGas has a program to help you make those payments. Also, the HTLA podcast team digs into why the price of gas was so high, and offers a few tips to help deal with the cold. Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for an investigation into why natural gas prices are so high in California. He wrote a letter Monday to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. ( Los Angeles Times )

) It should now be pretty clear to people that Mount Baldy can be a very dangerous place in the winter . A Fullerton man recounts for my colleague Jill Replogle how he and his wife each took a fall and had to be airlifted off the mountain.

. A Fullerton man recounts for my colleague Jill Replogle how he and his wife each took a fall and had to be airlifted off the mountain. Critics slam the South Coast Air Quality Management District for adopting weak emissions rules for the potent carcinogen ethylene oxide .

. The death rate in California has increased 20% since 2020. COVID-19 has played a large role in this but there are other factors.

in this but there are other factors. You might see different movie ticket prices depending on where you sit at an AMC theater. Read my colleague John Horn’s latest story to understand why.

A photo of a personal message billboard taken on Feb. 6, 2023 on Sunset Blvd. in the Silverlake neighborhood of LA.

