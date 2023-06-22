The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

14:38 Listen: New Trains Are Connecting This City – And Community.

Topline:

What we found when the How To LA crew rode Metro's new train lines made possible by the long-awaited regional connector.

The backstory: Before L.A. became the city of the car, we had one of the most robust public transit systems in the world. Well, that might not be coming back in the near future, but we did just take a major step forward.

About the changes: L.A.'s new train tracks connect the city from East to West and North to South. That means, now you can get from Azusa to Long Beach, or East L.A. to Santa Monica, without a single transfer.

About this episode: When the new tracks opened, the HTLA crew was there — not just to check out the new rails but to race! From Boyle Heights, to the beach. One car, one train, who will win? Tune in to find out.