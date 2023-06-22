Support for LAist comes from
New Trains Are Connecting This City — And Community

By  Brian De Los Santos
Published Jun 22, 2023 8:33 AM
A diverse line of people wait behind a line to enter a modern train station.
People wait to ride the new Metro regional connector in Little Tokyo on Friday, June 16, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
14:38
Listen: New Trains Are Connecting This City – And Community.

Topline:

What we found when the How To LA crew rode Metro's new train lines made possible by the long-awaited regional connector.

The backstory: Before L.A. became the city of the car, we had one of the most robust public transit systems in the world. Well, that might not be coming back in the near future, but we did just take a major step forward.

About the changes: L.A.'s new train tracks connect the city from East to West and North to South. That means, now you can get from Azusa to Long Beach, or East L.A. to Santa Monica, without a single transfer.

About this episode: When the new tracks opened, the HTLA crew was there — not just to check out the new rails but to race! From Boyle Heights, to the beach. One car, one train, who will win? Tune in to find out.

