How To LA: Where to Get Booze-Free Drinks in LA (And Other Headlines)
My favorite day of the week — it’s Food Friday!
Wait, what is Food Friday? Every Friday, we'll give you ideas on what to eat, where to go and what to cook — plus the people and stories behind the dishes.
Going alcohol-free just got more social
Going out for a drink is a staple in a culture that largely revolves around imbibing alcohol and social activity. As someone who usually has one alcoholic beverage or completely opts out during social settings, I’ve gotten used to the questions and sometimes judgmental comments about my choice to not drink.
And there are many reasons for why people choose to say no — addiction, mental or physical health, pregnancy, religion, and lifestyle. And some simply don’t enjoy the taste.
Going alcohol-free can be a tough decision for many and a really big change. But good news: whether you identify as sober-curious, sober, alcohol-free, in recovery, or label agnostic, there are many places in L.A. to get booze-free drinks. Let’s cheers to that!
More news
(After you stop hitting snooze)
*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!
- That ‘70s show actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003.
- L.A.’s community colleges have created dozens of new classes taught in Spanish, Korean, Mandarin and other languages to help immigrants who’ve hit an “immigrant ceiling.”
- Air quality officials have ordered the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic to find ways to reduce the odors that residents have been complaining about for years.
- Get a head start on your weekend plans! Here are all the events happening in Los Angeles and SoCal.
- A proposal to build a luxury Bulgari hotel in Benedict Canyon has been turned down by L.A. city officials due to environmental concerns.
- An Orange County public defender alleges in a new court filing that Superior Court Judge Brahim Baytieh led a criminal conspiracy to cover up police misconduct and withhold evidence in a murder case when he was a high-ranking prosecutor.
Wait... one more thing...
It’s Football Season!
I’ll be honest, I have completely lost any sense of time and I didn’t realize that it’s very close to fall, AKA football season. And while I’m part of any fantasy football leagues this season, I’m still curious about how the Rams and the Chargers are expected to do this year.
And if you’re also wondering, we have a How To LA episode just for you. Host Brian De Los Santos and Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated break down what to expect from L.A.'s pro football teams this season.
A little teaser of the episode: The Chargers are looking good. The Rams ... not so much.
