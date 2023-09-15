How To LA: Evolution Of Rosh Hashanah Food (And Other Headlines)

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins at sundown today, which means friends and family will gather for Shabbat. Writer Josh Heller shares how his family’s Rosh Hashanah traditions are all connected to food and how L.A.’s modern chefs are putting a spin on old traditions.



We look at Rosh Hashanah traditions old and new

It turns out that all around L.A., every Friday, you can find a Shabbat dinner to attend — and you don’t have to be Jewish. We compiled a list of places you can go to for Friday night dinners to learn about the traditions, gather, light candles, eat or simply kick back.

If you, like me, happen to be super introverted and shy and would rather find something on your own, odds are you're close to one of these Jewish-style delis that are equal parts nostalgia and comfort food.

A traditional Aztec performer dances during the city of Santa Ana's annual Fiestas Patrias parade in 2019. Fiestas Patrias marks Mexican Independence Day. (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Take a sip of water for all the times you have read the word “Friday” in today’s newsletter. Bonus sip if you know the headline reference. But really, I am excited for Friday and the weekend. Here are some event picks you can attend in L.A. and all over SoCal. I know I’ll probably want to attend a few, especially ones to get me ready for Halloween, my favorite time of the year.



El Grito, Los Angeles City Hall , downtown L.A. : El Grito de Dolores (The Cry of Dolores) commemorates the moment Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rang the bell of his church on Sept. 16, 1810, and cried for a call to arms, triggering the Mexican War of Independence.

, : El Grito de Dolores (The Cry of Dolores) commemorates the moment Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rang the bell of his church on Sept. 16, 1810, and cried for a call to arms, triggering the Mexican War of Independence. Angel of Light, Los Angeles Theatre , downtown L.A. : Step into the theater for an immersive and terrifying story of a hexed girl, just in time for the spooky season.

, : Step into the theater for an immersive and terrifying story of a hexed girl, just in time for the spooky season. The Sunset & Vinyl Market, The Roxy Theatre, West Hollywood: The Roxy continues its 50th anniversary celebrations this month by teaming with the Rainbow Bar & Grill for a vinyl record fair in the parking lot between the two locations.

See the full list here !

Correction: In yesterday’s newsletter, we misspelled the last name of historian Frank Guridy in our section about the L.A. Coliseum. LAist regrets the error.