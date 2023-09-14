Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 15 - 17

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Listen to El Grito and celebrate Mexican Independence. Immerse yourself in the terror-filled tale of the Angel of Light. Take part in National Dance Day. Attend the 2023 Power Fest!



Events

Friday, Sept. 15; 5 - 11 p.m.

El Grito

Los Angeles City Hall

200 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

El Grito de Dolores (The Cry of Dolores) commemorates the moment Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rang the bell of his church on Sept. 16, 1810, and cried for a call to arms, triggering the Mexican War of Independence. L.A. kicks off Latino Heritage Month with an El Grito celebration at City Hall and Grand Park on Friday, with a reenactment of El Grito, family activities, food trucks and music from Banda Machos, Las Colibrí, Las Cafeteras and Banda Las Angelinas.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Other Mexican Independence celebrations this weekend include:



El Grito De Independencia and the Latinx Heritage Month kick off in Pico Rivera on Friday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. in Smith Park;

and the Latinx Heritage Month kick off in Pico Rivera on Friday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. in Smith Park; The city of Santa Ana celebrates Fiestas Patrias on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17, at Flower Street between Civic Center Drive and Santa Ana Boulevard.

on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17, at Flower Street between Civic Center Drive and Santa Ana Boulevard. Fiestas Patrias Olvera is a one-day celebration at El Pueblo in downtown L.A. from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

"Angel of Light" is a brand new haunting, immersive theatrical and horror production that opens in downtown L.A. this weekend. (Odeon)

Friday, Sept. 15 - Tuesday, Oct. 31

Angel of Light

Los Angeles Theatre

615 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Step into the theater for an immersive and terrifying story of a hexed girl, just in time for the spooky season. Be transported to old Hollywood in 1935 and step into the chaotic and unsettling Angel of Light tale through the combination of live performances, elaborate sets, artistry and good, old-fashioned jump scares. The production also includes dark and small spaces, strobe lights and extreme sound and light effects. The show is not recommended for those 13 and younger.

COST: Tickets start at $59.50; MORE INFO

Solvang Danish Days returns to Solvang this weekend, Sept. 15-17. (Deborah Chadsey / Courtesy of Solvang Danish Days)

Friday, Sept. 15 - Sunday, Sept. 17

Solvang Danish Days 2023

Various locations in Solvang

With the theme of “Kom Sammen” (“Come Together”), the weekend honors the 1911 establishment of Solvang by Danish Americans. The festivities include three parades, Danish folk dancers, live concerts, and a Danish-style beer and wine garden serving up Carlsberg beer. Fan favorites like Æbleskivers (the pastry round), story time sessions with Hans Christian Andersen, a Viking encampment and an Old World artisanal crafts marketplace will occur throughout the weekend. Plus, there’s a two-day LEGO-building competition.

COST: Free admission, but some activities run $10 - $100; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 16; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Beyond the Streets: Art Exhibitions + Book Signing

Beyond the Streets Flagship

434 N. La Brea Ave., Hancock Park

The street art gallery hosts an opening reception for three solo shows: Huskmitnavn’s Under The Same Sky; Pose’s In/Sight and Tim Conlon’s Tracks Of Time. Also happening during the reception from 3 to 6 p.m. is a book signing of the hardcover art book Freight Train Graffiti by Roger Gastman, Darin Rowland and Ian Sattler. Gastman, founder of the gallery, produced the 2010 Academy Award-nominated film Exit Through the Gift Shop. The exhibitions will remain on view through Oct. 21.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 16; 12 - 8 p.m.

2023 Power Fest!

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Baldwin Hills / Crenshaw

Join in a day of positive vibes and empowerment sessions at Community Coalition's 2023 South LA Power Fest. Expect amazing music from a lineup that includes No Name, Buyepongo, Kg Superstar, Roxcizzle, DJ Adé, !Baile! and DJ Abstrkt. The day also features art, community-building, food and family friendly fun.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

A radiator cap of a 1931 Packard, 845 Deluxe Eight, Sport Sedan, is seen at the Nethercutt Museum in Sylmar in 2010. The Nethercutt Museum showcases more than 130 of the world's greatest antique, vintage, classic and special interest automobiles. (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

Saturday, Sept. 16; 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Driving Force Talk & Tour

Nethercutt Museum and Collection

15151 Bledsoe St., Sylmar

The Art Deco Society of L.A. heads to the antique auto collection in the Valley for its first in-person lecture since before the pandemic. Attend an illustrated presentation, lecture and signing for the new Angel City Press book Driving Force: Automobiles and the New American City 1900-1930 by Darryl Holter with Stephen Gee and a foreword by Jay Leno. A private tour of the vintage collection is included in the event. Books will be for sale.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 16; 1 p.m.

National Dance Day

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Get ready to move your feet on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza in the day-long celebration of dance and community. The center is the official West Coast host and features live performances, inclusive and interactive dance and movement lessons, and the chance to learn this year’s official National Dance Day routine from a special guest artist. This year’s National Dance Day celebration will be Spanish-language friendly and include American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 16; 3 p.m.

The Grand Finale: Hip-Hop Architecture Symposium, Auction, and Reception

8707 Washington Blvd., Culver City

Helms Bakery District, SoCalNOMA, and A+D Museum present closing events for the exhibition, Close to the Edge: The Birth of Hip-Hop Architecture. A Symposium/Cypher begins at 3 p.m. with Exhibit Designer/Curator Sekou Cooke and featured architects Andres Hernandez, James Garrett, Demar Matthews and others. A live and online charity auction of the artwork follows at 5 p.m. The night closes with a party beginning at 7 p.m. featuring DJ Mr. Sonny James and food and drinks by Leimert Park Wine.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 16; 7:30 p.m.

La La Land in Concert: Film Screening with Live Orchestra

LA State Historic Park

1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

The Street Food Cinema event presents composer Justin Hurwitz, who conducts his Oscar-winning score and Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Hurwitz’s Oscar-winning song “City of Stars,” performed live-to-film by a 52-piece symphony orchestra and jazz band. (The musicians accompany the film's original vocal recordings.) DJ Taja Barber kicks things off at 5:30 p.m. Food trucks expected include Aloha Fridays, BBQ Smokehouse, District Burger, Mikachi Hibachi, Pearson's Cajun Food, Pickles and Peas, Rice Balls of Fire, Surfer Taco, Tropic Truck and West Side Banh Mi.

COST: $45 - $195; MORE INFO

Sunday, Sept. 17; 7 p.m.

The Talent Show with Sam Jones: featuring Michael Shannon and music by The Spoilers

Hotel Cafe

1623 N Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood

The live music/interview show features actors, artists and musicians in a live conversation about risk-taking, artistic process and creative choices (in a similar vein to Jones’ former TV show/podcast Off Camera with Sam Jones). But in this show, after the conversation, the guest — and this week it’s Michael Shannon — plays music with a band and often brings up famous friends to join them.

COST: $46.50; MORE INFO

Sunday, Sept. 17; 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Sunset & Vinyl Market

The Roxy Theatre

9009 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

The Roxy continues its 50th anniversary celebrations this month by teaming with the Rainbow Bar & Grill for a vinyl record fair in the parking lot between the two locations. Holey Grail donuts and coffee will be available to guests as they shop from Record Safari, Deadly Wax, Boogie Maru Sounds, AudioPhileUSA, Shattered Music, Galaxy Music, Str33trecords and others. Exclusive and limited-edition merch for The Roxy’s 50th will also be available for purchase.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles opens its Spider Pavilion this weekend. (Courtesy of the National History Museum)

Sunday, Sept. 17 - Sunday, Nov. 26

Spider Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHMLA)

900 Exposition Blvd., Exposition Park

NHMLA opens its seasonal Spider Pavilion this weekend, where guests can wander through the open-air pavilion to view webs and the critters that spun them up close. If you're a museum member, you can attend a preview on Friday or Saturday. Tickets are for a 30-minute time slot and require general admission fees.

COST: $8, plus admission ($7 - $18); MORE INFO

CicLAmini - North Hollywood closes down a one-mile stretch of Lankershim Boulevard on Sept. 17. (Courtesy of CicLAvia)

Sunday, Sept. 17; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

CicLAmini - North Hollywood

Lankershim Boulevard, between Chandler Boulevard and Camarillo Street/Vineland Avenue

North Hollywood

The CicLAvia team transforms one mile of Lankershim into a pedestrian-friendly, neighborhood-oriented experience. The street turns into a public park, open for strolling, jogging, skating, playing or hopping on a pedicab. Family- and pet-friendly activities and two hubs with special programming will be sprinkled along the route.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The CA Brewery Running Series combines 5K runs with post-run beers from local breweries. (Bruno Nascimento / Unsplash)

Outdoor Pick

5k Beer Run x HiDef Brewing

The CA Brewery Running Series combines 5K runs with post-run beers from local breweries. On Saturday, Sept. 16, sleep in a little and meet up at HiDef Brewing in downtown L.A. for a 5K that starts at 10:15 a.m. The open course (which means it’s not closed off to traffic) begins and ends at the brewery and weaves throughout the city with great views. Runners, joggers and walkers of all ages and all levels are welcome to participate. Participants must be 21+ to enjoy the post-race beer from HiDef. Those under age will receive a token for a nonalcoholic beverage. Registration fees begin at $40 .

Viewing Pick

Sing-A-Long Sound of Music

Don the lederhosen or come dressed as your favorite nun as the Hollywood Hills come alive for The Sound of Music sing-a-long . The annual tradition features a preshow and costume contest at 6 p.m. followed by the screening of the 1965 beloved musical directed by Robert Wise and starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer at 7:30 p.m. Watch the von Trapps’ idyllic life in their beloved Austria get spoiled by WWII and the Nazis. The evening is hosted by actor Melissa Peterman. Tickets: $45 - $134.

Fanny's at the Academy Museum offers a prix fixe dinner inspired by "Serial Mom," John Waters' satirical black comedy. (Courtesy of the Academy Museum)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Commonspace Brewery in Hawthorne is “hopping” this weekend. The brewery recently partnered with iconic L.A. diner Norms to create the Norms IPA, a beer with Citra & Mosaic hops showcasing aromas of mango, clementine and calamansi. RSVP to join a release party on Friday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. with appetizers, DJ Krizzia and giveaways. On Saturday, Commonspace holds an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 16, with live music, fried chicken, fresh pretzels, stein FEST beer specials, games, prizes and glass blowing. And Sunday, they’re holding a Spicy Pop-Up from noon to 5 p.m.

is “hopping” this weekend. The brewery recently partnered with iconic L.A. diner Norms to create the Norms IPA, a beer with Citra & Mosaic hops showcasing aromas of mango, clementine and calamansi. RSVP to join a release party on Friday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. with appetizers, DJ Krizzia and giveaways. On Saturday, Commonspace holds an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 16, with live music, fried chicken, fresh pretzels, stein FEST beer specials, games, prizes and glass blowing. And Sunday, they’re holding a Spicy Pop-Up from noon to 5 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 17, starting at 4 p.m., Fanny’s at the Academy Museum offers a Serial Mom -inspired prix fixe dinner in honor of the museum’s latest exhibition, John Waters: Pope of Trash . The menu takes on the traditional family meals that Kathleen Turner's character cooks up in Waters’ satirical back comedy, including "The Perfect Meatloaf," (pictured) sesame broccoli, and a slice of classic cherry pie. Reservations can be made via OpenTable .

at the Academy Museum offers a -inspired prix fixe dinner in honor of the museum’s latest exhibition, The menu takes on the traditional family meals that Kathleen Turner's character cooks up in Waters’ satirical back comedy, including "The Perfect Meatloaf," (pictured) sesame broccoli, and a slice of classic cherry pie. Reservations can be made via . Mockingbird Incubator, an L.A. nonprofit that supports and trains activists, grassroots organizers and early stage/emerging nonprofits, holds a drag brunch fundraiser at Checker Hall in Highland Park on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brunch features performances by local drag performers Joule Elento and Opal Lame , as well as a silent art auction sponsored by the Arroyo Arts Collective. General admission tickets are $50 and include one mimosa or non-alcoholic beverage. Additional drinks or brunch menu items will be available for purchase. VIP tickets are also available.

at Checker Hall in Highland Park on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brunch features performances by local drag performers and , as well as a silent art auction sponsored by the Arroyo Arts Collective. General admission tickets are $50 and include one mimosa or non-alcoholic beverage. Additional drinks or brunch menu items will be available for purchase. VIP tickets are also available. Celebrate La Vie En Rosé on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Sea Level at the Shade Hotel Redondo Beach . Tickets ($75) include an immersive experience featuring a “pink carpet” welcome, cocktails, DJs, small bites courtesy of the oceanfront Sea Level restaurant, which can be perfectly paired with six pours of prestigious rosé brands. VIP tickets are available for $95 per person and include access to the VIP Rose Garden as well as a dessert bar and swag bags. The event is 21+ and tickets are available on Resy .

at the . Tickets ($75) include an immersive experience featuring a “pink carpet” welcome, cocktails, DJs, small bites courtesy of the oceanfront Sea Level restaurant, which can be perfectly paired with six pours of prestigious rosé brands. VIP tickets are available for $95 per person and include access to the VIP Rose Garden as well as a dessert bar and swag bags. The event is 21+ and tickets are available on . Oktoberfest comes to the Grand Central Market (GCM) this weekend (Sept. 16 and 17) and again on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The festivities include games, food specials, authentic Oktoberfest brews (Paulaner and Hofbrau) as well as offerings from Golden Road Brewery. Admission is $15 or $25 for special entry, including one GCM souvenir boot with the first beer.