Exploring Cheap Fast Eats In Chinatown (And Other Headlines)

Dining in dynamic Chinatown

For our first installment, we head to Chinatown for some Cheap Fast Eats with associate food editor Gab Chabrán. Chinatown has seen lots of change throughout its history as one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

From various immigrant communities who call the area home to a couple of chefs who like to tinker to create their next great dish, it's an area that offers a wide range of cuisines. The selections reflect both old and new Chinatown restaurants to give you a sense of what it's like to dine in the area.

My words cannot do it justice — so I will give you a taste of Gab’s selections (and you’re going to have to read the rest here !)



Long Family Pastry - 715 N Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 — At Long’s, the special chicken bun is a crowd favorite. You can also get your fill of shumai dumplings, taro, and turnip cakes to enjoy at home, the perfect parting gift to yourself for future dim sum cravings.

- 715 N Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 — At Long’s, the special chicken bun is a crowd favorite. You can also get your fill of shumai dumplings, taro, and turnip cakes to enjoy at home, the perfect parting gift to yourself for future dim sum cravings. Perilla L.A. - 1027 Alpine St. BLDG E, Los Angeles, CA 90012 — Anyone who’s been to a Korean barbecue restaurant knows that one of the best things, aside from the glistening cuts of meat grilled in front of you, are the side dishes like kimchi, rolled egg or marinated okra to accompany your meal.

If you want to read the rest of the Cheap Fast Eats series, you can see them all here . Or if you’d rather listen to him talk about delicious food, check out his regular segment on How to LA .

Speaking of How to LA, the hard-working team that brings fresh stories to your inbox (and your ears) got some really nice recognition this week:

The team won an Online Journalism Award for Excellence in Audio Digital Storytelling, Ongoing Series for its three-part series, “Finding Home con DACA.” The series documents host Brian De Los Santos’ first visit to Mexico since he left at 2-years-old, using what’s known as “advance parole” to clear the trip with immigration officials. It’s an intimate portrait of finding oneself when caught between two countries.

If you haven’t listened to the stories, you can listen to them here or read the series - part 1, part 2, and part 3. Big congrats to the whole team for this win!

Listen Now We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

Hurricane Hilary could be heading straight for Southern California in the coming days, bringing with it the potential for major rains and flooding — here’s what you need to know .

could be heading straight for Southern California in the coming days, bringing with it the potential for major rains and flooding — here’s . We recently reported on how “cool pavement,” which uses a reflective coating to deflect heat, could help lower temperatures in cities. An LAist reader posed this question: Can these “cool coatings” also cool our homes ?

also ? Native plant and pollinator populations are in decline in Southern California. Some groups, like the Irvine Ranch Conservancy, are working to change that .

are in decline in Southern California. Some groups, like the Irvine Ranch Conservancy, are . After a series of high-profile, violent retail thefts , grocery store and pharmacy workers are demanding that state lawmakers require more stringent workplace safety measures .

, grocery store and pharmacy workers are demanding that state lawmakers . The James Webb Space Telescope recently captured a stunning new image of what scientists call a pair of actively forming stars, but what really caught everyone’s attention — and went viral on the internet — was a mysterious shape resembling a punctuation mark .

Let’s plan for the weekend

The now-disbanded KPOP group Wanna One performed at KCON in L.A. in 2017. Now the celebration of Korean pop culture and music returns this weekend to downtown L.A. for more performances, activations and shopping. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

This week felt longer than usual, or maybe that’s just me feeling the heat wave as I write this, so I am looking forward to the weekend. And while I realize that some of us may end up staying home to avoid the potential effects of a very rare tropical cyclone , others may still be looking for some weekend plans. So here are my three picks, and you can see the full list right here .

EVENT ONE: KCON LA, downtown L.A. — The largest gathering for Korean entertainment and culture fans returns to L.A. this weekend. The daytime portion of KCON takes place at the L.A. Convention Center and the concert takes place at the Crypto.com Arena.



Related: We have a podcast about the rise and history of K-pop in the United States, as told from the point-of-view of the Korean diaspora in Los Angeles, with host Vivian Yoon.

EVENT TWO: 818 Day, Canoga Park — Celebrate the San Fernando Valley and all its 818-ness this weekend with My Valley Pass and Valley Relics Museum. And, it’s FREE!

EVENT THREE: Zoo Friday Nights - Finale, Griffith Park — Summer’s almost over, and the popular zoo series comes to an end this week. There will be live music, games, food trucks and more.