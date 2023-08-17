Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 18 - 20
Salute the 818 at a weekend-long experience. Attend 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Opening Celebration. Listen to live music by Quetzal. Take part in the largest fan celebration of Korean culture and music.
Events
Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20
KCON LA
Los Angeles Convention Center
1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.
Crypto.com Arena
1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.
The largest gathering for Korean entertainment and culture fans returns to L.A. this weekend. The daytime portion of KCON takes place at the L.A. Convention Center and features panels, workshops, performances, exhibit booths and vendors. The evening concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena. The performer lineup includes Cravity, Ateez, Everglow, (G)I-DlE, Ini, Itzy, Ive, JO1, Kep1er, Lapillus, Shownu X Hyungwon (Monsta X), Nmixx, Rain, Stray Kids, Taemin, Taeyong, The Boyz, Wayv, Xikers and Zerobaseone.
COST: $30 - $500; MORE INFO
Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20
818 Day
Topanga Social at Westfield Topanga
6600 CA-27 #9038, Canoga Park
Celebrate the San Fernando Valley and all its 818-ness this weekend with My Valley Pass and Valley Relics Museum. They’re bringing classic arcade games (with free play!), an exhibition of neon signs and artifacts from the museum, and the Ecto 1 and BTTF Delorean (Friday and Saturday) in Topanga Social’s main parking lot. Plus, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, eateries from the food hall are offering featured menu items for $8.18 (including the Chicken Katsu Sando from Katsu Sando, Temaki’s Blue Crab Cut Roll, Amboy’s Crispy Cheeseburger and every menu item at Rock & Reilly’s and Margarita Garden).
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Aug. 18; 6 - 9 p.m.
Zoo Friday Nights - Finale
Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park
Summer’s almost over, and the popular zoo series comes to an end this week. Listen to live music from Shades of Blue with DJ Johnny Hawkes spinning tunes, and participate in games, a family dance party and education stations. Food trucks Baby’s Badass Burgers, Cousins Maine Lobster, Burnt to a Crisp Texas Smokehouse, Kona Ice, Jay’z Tacos and Wetzel’s Pretzels will be onsite. Full bars are available for those 21+.
COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO
Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20
BRODYFEST 2023
Comedy Store
8433 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood
18411 Victory Blvd., Reseda Park
Brodyfest honors the life of the late comedian Brody Stevens with proceeds going to Comedy Gives Back — the mental health safety net for the comedy community. The 818 Comedy Benefit Show takes place on Friday at the Comedy Store with sets from Marc Maron, Jeff Garlin, Dane Cook, The Sklar Brothers and others. The festivities continue on Sunday with the Friendship 818 Walk and Softball Game.
COST: Varies; MORE INFO
Friday, Aug. 18; 7 p.m.
A Jazz Age Speakeasy
Los Angeles Theatre
615 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles joins Couyon Presents for an immersive experience in the 1931 Los Angeles Theatre, now only open to the public for events. Dress in your best vintage wear and listen to a night of hot jazz from Alex Mendham and His Orchestra, watch performances by L.A. Follies, and drink cocktails from Sipsmith Gin. The night also includes dancing, silent films and docent tours of the theater.
COST: $75; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 19; 6 p.m.
Quetzal 30th Anniversary Celebration
La Plaza de Cultura y Artes
501 N. Main St., downtown L.A.
The East L.A. Chicano rock group Quetzal — led by Quetzal Flores and Martha Gonzalez — celebrates its 30th anniversary with music performances and visuals that honor their history, the city’s history and culture. The event also includes art installations grounded in legacy: Altar Maestras Ofelia Esparza & Rosana Esparza-Aherns create an altar installation to compliment Quetzal’s music. Food and beverages will be available for sale.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 19; 7:30 p.m.
La Bulla Lucha Libre Music & Arts Cultural Celebration
Plaza de la Raza
3540 N. Mission Rd., Lincoln Heights
La Bulla is a celebration of Lucha Libre (Mexican wrestling) culture through art, music and performance. Now in its 8th year, La Bulla focuses on the legendary career of Mexican Luchador Psychosis, who headlines the Lucha Libre match card with support from local luchadores. The event also includes an immersive art exhibit with over 100 artists who use Psychosis' Luchador mask as the canvas, including submissions by actor David Arquette and musician/TV host Dave Navarro. The night also features music from El Conjunto Nuevo Ola, DJs Sizzle Fantastic and Sloe Poke; plus a Libre-inspired fashion show, bike and car shows, live art and pop-up vendors.
COST: $20 - $100; MORE INFO
Saturdays, Aug. 19 and 26, Sept. 2 and 9
The First-Ever Endless Summer C.A.M.P. (Community | Art | Music | Picnic)
Tongva Park
1615 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
Community Arts Resources and the city of Santa Monica launch a new cultural event series that takes place over the next four Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pack a picnic, blankets and beach chairs to watch artists share their culture through performances and hands-on crafts. This week, learn about animals from around the world with Conservation Ambassadors, listen to Santa Monica’s Elemental Music Chamber Music Institute string quartet, visit their instrument petting zoo, and attend a Succulent Terrarium Workshop with artist Eros Cortes.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 19; 2 p.m.
Reclaiming South Vietnam's Artistic Legacy with Thuy N.D. Tran
The Wende Museum
10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City
Learn about an overlooked chapter of Vietnam War history: the artistic modernism of South Vietnamese art as it developed during the Cold War in the 1950s and through the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. On Saturday, listen to art historian and independent curator Thuy N.D. Tran, who discusses South Vietnam's artistry.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 19; 7 p.m.
Niyaz: The Fourth Light
UCLA’s Royce Hall
340 Royce Dr., Westwood
The international music group Niyaz, founded by Iranian-born, Indian-raised vocalist and composer Azam Ali and Iranian multi-instrumentalist and composer Loga Ramin Torkian, brings its immersive multimedia event to Royce Hall stage. Inspired by the life and philosophy of the first female Sufi poet/mystic Rabia al Basri, The Fourth Light combines music, visuals, dance and technology — body-mapping techniques that respond to sound and movement in real-time.
COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 19; 5 - 11 p.m.
The Party Never Ends: The Chainsmokers, Two Friends, ARMNHMR, NOTD
Los Angeles State Historic Park
1245 N Spring St., downtown L.A.
The Chainsmokers bring their new live show experience series — The Party Never Ends — to the park with a lineup of electronic music artists and immersive activations. Of course, the duo headlines are joined by Two Friends, ARMNHMR and NOTD. Show is 18+.
COST: Tickets start at $60; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 19; 8 p.m.
Live at The Music Center with Eliades Ochoa, La Marisoul and The Love Notes Orchestra
The Music Center’s Jerry Moss Plaza
135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Attend a free concert that showcases Latin, Bolero and big band jazz music with live performances from Eliades Ochoa and La Marisoul and The Love Notes Orchestra.
COST: FREE, but RSVP requested; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 19; 8 - 9:30 a.m.
Run with Jeffrey Binney
Brooks Venice Pop-up
1511 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
Brooks recently opened its first L.A. retail and event experience pop-up in Venice. In addition to running gear, the space holds events, including group runs, HIIT, yoga and mindfulness classes. On Saturday, run with L.A. trail runner and performer Jeffrey Binney through the Venice Beach canals, over bridges and through beautiful neighborhoods. Stay after the run for a raffle and refreshments on the 3rd floor of the pop-up.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Sunday, Aug. 20; 12 - 10 p.m.
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Opening Celebration
La Plaza de Cultura y Artes
501 N. Main St., downtown L.A.
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium is an immersive exhibition that opened last week. Taking over both floors of the museum and cultural center, the exhibition tells the story of L.A. through memories of a former fight palace, featuring boxing, wrestling, roller derby and musical artifacts from the 1920s through the early 2000s. Join in a day-long opening celebration that features tours, workshops, panel discussions, a history roundtable and a KCRW Summer Nights event from 6 to 10 p.m. The exhibition runs through May 12, 2024.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
CicLAvia – Koreatown meets Hollywood
Time to take advantage of a car-free K-Town and Hollywood with five miles of open streets on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Explore the neighborhood, shops and restaurants along Vine St., Melrose Ave., Western Ave., and Wilshire Blvd., by walking, jogging, bike riding or skating along the route. Go at your own pace and pick your start and finish lines. Four Hubs along the route offer family-friendly activities, restrooms, free water refilling stations, free basic bike repair, bike parking and first aid. As always, CicLAvia is free.
Viewing Pick
Behind the Blacklist: The Breaking Point (1950) and Body and Soul (1947)
On Sunday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Skirball Cultural Center, catch a double-feature screening of two noir thrillers starring blacklisted Jewish actor and antifascist activist John Garfield. In between films, hear film historian Alan Rode speak with Julie Garfield about her father’s experience with the Hollywood Red Scare and its impact on their family. Tickets are $20 to the general public but free for WGA and SAG-AFTRA members.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.
- This weekend The Bloc in downtown L.A. holds two tasting events for the tipplers. On Friday, Aug. 18 from 7 to 9 p.m., meet distillers and sip selections at Los Angeles Magazine’s annual Whiskey Festival. Plus, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and live music throughout the day. Tickets: $95. More of a tequila fan? On Saturday, Aug. 19, from 7 to 9 p.m., L.A. Magazine presents a Fiesta Tequila Tasting Party with distiller-led tastings, cocktails, music and food. Tickets: $95. These events are 21+.
- Broken Timbers Brewing Company in Anaheim holds a charcuterie-making class on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. Learn about the origins of charcuterie, where and how to source good ingredients, and tips on building your own board for your next party or dinner. Tickets include gourmet meats and cheeses, paired with Broken Timbers beers. This event is $52. Ages 21+.
- For the 10th anniversary of the original Ramen Burger, Keizo Shimamoto, the new director of Culinary Events at The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, brings back his creation to the JACCC plaza during the 81st Annual Nisei Week Japanese Festival in Little Tokyo, which continues this weekend. The burger features fresh ramen noodles boiled and pan seared and pressed into "buns" that sandwich a juicy beef patty with various toppings like arugula and scallions and a housemade shoyu sauce. The ramen burger is available for $10 and 100% of proceeds benefit the Nisei Week Foundation.
- Pepsi Dig In brings back Pepsi Dig In Day to celebrate and support Black-owned restaurants for National Black Business Month. As part of the initiative, Pepsi covers $100,000 in meals at 25 Black-owned restaurants nationwide, including L.A. On Saturday, Aug. 19, get FREE dishes (while supplies last) at Stevie's Creole Cafe ( smokey fried chicken), Wah Gwaan Jamaican Kitchen (jerk chicken) as well as Mr. Fries Man (BBQ ranch chicken fries) and Fyrebird (Fyrebird Chicken Sandwich) in Gardena.
- Women in Wine Tasting present Staycee Furukawa and Matheus Stroher from Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits who will present a lineup of women winemakers and women-owned vineyards at Curated Wines on La Brea on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. Tastings are $30 per person.
- Benny Boy Brewing in Lincoln Heights holds a Txotx Festa on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. The brewery brings the northern Spanish Sidra tradition back for a second year. At the call of “txotx!,” the barrels will be tapped, sending a continuous stream of cider for participants in line, one by one, to catch the cider stream in their glasses. Enjoy Basque-style eats from pop-up food vendors Baserriko Peppers, Bashi Bakes and Quarantine Pizza Co. 21+; valet parking available. Tickets are $8 and include a spot in line for one (1) pour from the barrel.
- Maple Block Meat Co. opened a second location at Grand Central Market (GCM) last week at the site of the former Horse Thief location. While both locations offer smoked meats over local hardwood and fresh, house-made sides and sauces, new items exclusive to the GCM location feature selections from the Maple Block Chicken concept, including the Cali Wrap (grilled chicken, slaw, fries, aji verde, and mojo de ajo-sauces) and the MBC bowl (chicken and rice, black beans, marinated tomato & cucumber, pickled onions, and aji verde sauce).
