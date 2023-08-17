Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 18 - 20

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

Events

Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20

KCON LA

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

Crypto.com Arena

1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

The largest gathering for Korean entertainment and culture fans returns to L.A. this weekend. The daytime portion of KCON takes place at the L.A. Convention Center and features panels, workshops, performances, exhibit booths and vendors. The evening concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena. The performer lineup includes Cravity, Ateez, Everglow, (G)I-DlE, Ini, Itzy, Ive, JO1, Kep1er, Lapillus, Shownu X Hyungwon (Monsta X), Nmixx, Rain, Stray Kids, Taemin, Taeyong, The Boyz, Wayv, Xikers and Zerobaseone.

COST: $30 - $500; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20

818 Day

Topanga Social at Westfield Topanga

6600 CA-27 #9038, Canoga Park

Celebrate the San Fernando Valley and all its 818-ness this weekend with My Valley Pass and Valley Relics Museum . They’re bringing classic arcade games (with free play!), an exhibition of neon signs and artifacts from the museum, and the Ecto 1 and BTTF Delorean (Friday and Saturday) in Topanga Social’s main parking lot. Plus, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, eateries from the food hall are offering featured menu items for $8.18 (including the Chicken Katsu Sando from Katsu Sando, Temaki’s Blue Crab Cut Roll, Amboy’s Crispy Cheeseburger and every menu item at Rock & Reilly’s and Margarita Garden).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The last Zoo Friday Nights of the 2023 summer season happens this week. (Jamie Pham / Courtesy of GLAZA)

Friday, Aug. 18; 6 - 9 p.m.

Zoo Friday Nights - Finale

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park

Summer’s almost over, and the popular zoo series comes to an end this week. Listen to live music from Shades of Blue with DJ Johnny Hawkes spinning tunes, and participate in games, a family dance party and education stations. Food trucks Baby’s Badass Burgers, Cousins Maine Lobster, Burnt to a Crisp Texas Smokehouse, Kona Ice, Jay’z Tacos and Wetzel’s Pretzels will be onsite. Full bars are available for those 21+.

COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20

BRODYFEST 2023

Comedy Store

8433 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

18411 Victory Blvd., Reseda Park

Brodyfest honors the life of the late comedian Brody Stevens with proceeds going to Comedy Gives Back — the mental health safety net for the comedy community. The 818 Comedy Benefit Show takes place on Friday at the Comedy Store with sets from Marc Maron, Jeff Garlin, Dane Cook, The Sklar Brothers and others. The festivities continue on Sunday with the Friendship 818 Walk and Softball Game.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles teams with Couyon Presents for A Jazz Age Speakeasy at the Los Angeles Theatre on Friday night, with music from Alex Mendham and His Orchestra. (Courtesy of Art Deco Society of Los Angeles)

Friday, Aug. 18; 7 p.m.

A Jazz Age Speakeasy

Los Angeles Theatre

615 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles joins Couyon Presents for an immersive experience in the 1931 Los Angeles Theatre, now only open to the public for events. Dress in your best vintage wear and listen to a night of hot jazz from Alex Mendham and His Orchestra, watch performances by L.A. Follies, and drink cocktails from Sipsmith Gin. The night also includes dancing, silent films and docent tours of the theater.

COST: $75; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 19; 6 p.m.

Quetzal 30th Anniversary Celebration

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 N. Main St., downtown L.A.

The East L.A. Chicano rock group Quetzal — led by Quetzal Flores and Martha Gonzalez — celebrates its 30th anniversary with music performances and visuals that honor their history, the city’s history and culture. The event also includes art installations grounded in legacy: Altar Maestras Ofelia Esparza & Rosana Esparza-Aherns create an altar installation to compliment Quetzal’s music. Food and beverages will be available for sale.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

“La Bulla,” a Latin wresting, music, arts and culture experience takes place on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Plaza De La Raza in Los Angeles. (Bryan "Birdman" Mier 2018 / Courtesy of La Bulla)

Saturday, Aug. 19; 7:30 p.m.

La Bulla Lucha Libre Music & Arts Cultural Celebration

Plaza de la Raza

3540 N. Mission Rd., Lincoln Heights

La Bulla is a celebration of Lucha Libre (Mexican wrestling) culture through art, music and performance. Now in its 8th year, La Bulla focuses on the legendary career of Mexican Luchador Psychosis, who headlines the Lucha Libre match card with support from local luchadores. The event also includes an immersive art exhibit with over 100 artists who use Psychosis' Luchador mask as the canvas, including submissions by actor David Arquette and musician/TV host Dave Navarro. The night also features music from El Conjunto Nuevo Ola, DJs Sizzle Fantastic and Sloe Poke; plus a Libre-inspired fashion show, bike and car shows, live art and pop-up vendors.

COST: $20 - $100; MORE INFO

Endless Summer C.A.M.P. (Community | Art | Music | Picnic) is a free, family-friendly, cultural event series taking place at the Tongva Park in Santa Monica for the next four Saturdays. (Joakim Lloyd Raboff / Courtesy of CARS and the city of Santa Monica )

Saturdays, Aug. 19 and 26, Sept. 2 and 9

The First-Ever Endless Summer C.A.M.P. (Community | Art | Music | Picnic)

Tongva Park

1615 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

Community Arts Resources and the city of Santa Monica launch a new cultural event series that takes place over the next four Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pack a picnic, blankets and beach chairs to watch artists share their culture through performances and hands-on crafts. This week, learn about animals from around the world with Conservation Ambassadors, listen to Santa Monica’s Elemental Music Chamber Music Institute string quartet, visit their instrument petting zoo, and attend a Succulent Terrarium Workshop with artist Eros Cortes.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Attend a lecture with Thuy N.D. Tran at the Wende Museum on Saturday, Aug. 19 on 'Reclaiming South Vietnam’s Artistic Legacy.' (Ngoc Dung, 'Young Girl,' 1962, oil on canvas / Courtesy of the Wende Museum )

Saturday, Aug. 19; 2 p.m.

Reclaiming South Vietnam's Artistic Legacy with Thuy N.D. Tran

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City

Learn about an overlooked chapter of Vietnam War history: the artistic modernism of South Vietnamese art as it developed during the Cold War in the 1950s and through the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. On Saturday, listen to art historian and independent curator Thuy N.D. Tran, who discusses South Vietnam's artistry.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 19; 7 p.m.

Niyaz: The Fourth Light

UCLA’s Royce Hall

340 Royce Dr., Westwood

The international music group Niyaz, founded by Iranian-born, Indian-raised vocalist and composer Azam Ali and Iranian multi-instrumentalist and composer Loga Ramin Torkian, brings its immersive multimedia event to Royce Hall stage. Inspired by the life and philosophy of the first female Sufi poet/mystic Rabia al Basri, The Fourth Light combines music, visuals, dance and technology — body-mapping techniques that respond to sound and movement in real-time.

COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 19; 5 - 11 p.m.

The Party Never Ends: The Chainsmokers, Two Friends, ARMNHMR, NOTD

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 N Spring St., downtown L.A.

The Chainsmokers bring their new live show experience series — The Party Never Ends — to the park with a lineup of electronic music artists and immersive activations. Of course, the duo headlines are joined by Two Friends, ARMNHMR and NOTD. Show is 18+.

COST: Tickets start at $60; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 19; 8 p.m.

Live at The Music Center with Eliades Ochoa, La Marisoul and The Love Notes Orchestra

The Music Center’s Jerry Moss Plaza

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Attend a free concert that showcases Latin, Bolero and big band jazz music with live performances from Eliades Ochoa and La Marisoul and The Love Notes Orchestra.

COST: FREE, but RSVP requested; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 19; 8 - 9:30 a.m.

Run with Jeffrey Binney

Brooks Venice Pop-up

1511 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

Brooks recently opened its first L.A. retail and event experience pop-up in Venice. In addition to running gear, the space holds events, including group runs, HIIT, yoga and mindfulness classes. On Saturday, run with L.A. trail runner and performer Jeffrey Binney through the Venice Beach canals, over bridges and through beautiful neighborhoods. Stay after the run for a raffle and refreshments on the 3rd floor of the pop-up.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Sunday, Aug. 20; 12 - 10 p.m.

18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Opening Celebration

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 N. Main St., downtown L.A.

18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium is an immersive exhibition that opened last week. Taking over both floors of the museum and cultural center, the exhibition tells the story of L.A. through memories of a former fight palace, featuring boxing, wrestling, roller derby and musical artifacts from the 1920s through the early 2000s. Join in a day-long opening celebration that features tours, workshops, panel discussions, a history roundtable and a KCRW Summer Nights event from 6 to 10 p.m. The exhibition runs through May 12, 2024.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

CicLAvia takes over five miles of roads in Koreatown and Hollywood on Sunday for its latest open streets event. (Jon Endow / Courtesy of CicLAvia)

Outdoor Pick

CicLAvia – Koreatown meets Hollywood

Time to take advantage of a car-free K-Town and Hollywood with five miles of open streets on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Explore the neighborhood, shops and restaurants along Vine St., Melrose Ave., Western Ave., and Wilshire Blvd., by walking, jogging, bike riding or skating along the route. Go at your own pace and pick your start and finish lines. Four Hubs along the route offer family-friendly activities, restrooms, free water refilling stations, free basic bike repair, bike parking and first aid. As always, CicLAvia is free.

Viewing Pick

Behind the Blacklist: The Breaking Point (1950) and Body and Soul (1947)

On Sunday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Skirball Cultural Center, catch a double-feature screening of two noir thrillers starring blacklisted Jewish actor and antifascist activist John Garfield. In between films, hear film historian Alan Rode speak with Julie Garfield about her father’s experience with the Hollywood Red Scare and its impact on their family. Tickets are $20 to the general public but free for WGA and SAG-AFTRA members.

