Complaints Of Illegal Rent Hikes Increase

We’ve been talking a lot about rent lately, haven’t we? The increasing cost of housing and how to pay for it has certainly been on many Angelenos’ minds, even before the pandemic. The global outbreak that upended all of our lives only further exacerbated things.



Tenants complain of rent hikes

Did you know that for three-quarters of all the apartments in the city of L.A., it is illegal for landlords to increase the rent … at least until next year? A ban on rent hikes was put in place three years ago for rent-controlled apartments.

If you didn’t know about this, you’re definitely not alone. The law is confusing for tenants and landlords alike.

My colleague David Wagner investigated illegal rent hikes in L.A. and found out that tenants’ complaints about rent increases spiked last year, after two years of declines, even though there was still a COVID rent freeze in place. Records show there were 3,433 reports of illegal rent hikes in 2022.

Mateo Gil from Strategic Actions for a Just Economy told David that he has seen more tenants come in looking for help, but there’s nothing to discourage landlords from raising costs.

“This makes them more likely to test the policy and see what they can get away with,” Gil said.

But some landlords, like David Kim, are genuinely confused about the law. Language barriers can play a part. And some, like Rich Kissel, are burdened by the expenses to keep apartments in shape.

Learn more about the dilemmas that tenants and landlords are facing with this law and what the city’s housing department has to say about it. Read David’s story here.

Do you have questions about all of the rules and changes surrounding rent? Attend the To Live and Rent in L.A. - A Live AMA virtual event tonight at 7 p.m. to get your questions answered by a panel of experts.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

Soon our city will be hosting two major global events — the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics. With the boost in tourism , Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price has introduced a motion to increase the wages of L.A. hotel and airport workers.

, Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price has introduced a motion to increase the wages of L.A. hotel and airport workers. L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón filed charges against two former Whittier police detectives . In 2020, the two former detectives, Cynthia Lopez and Salvador Murillo shot an unarmed man, leaving him paralyzed.

. In 2020, the two former detectives, Cynthia Lopez and Salvador Murillo shot an unarmed man, leaving him paralyzed. Earlier this week, staff members and volunteers at the nonprofit InnerCity Struggle knocked on doors to talk to tenants about their rights after COVID-era eviction protections expired in March. My colleague Julia Barajas followed along to report on the door-to-door community walk on the Eastside of L.A. County.

after COVID-era eviction protections expired in March. My colleague Julia Barajas followed along to report on the door-to-door on the Eastside of L.A. County. A growing number of cities are embracing ranked choice voting for elections. My colleague Brianna Lee explores how it works and why supporters say it makes the voting process less toxic .

. Former staffers for City Controller Kenneth Mejia took to social media to accuse him of creating an “ uncomfortable ” work environment, according to the LA Times . Mejia’s office has denied the accusations and said no senior members of the staff were told about concerns before the complaints were made public. (Los Angeles Times)

took to social media to accuse him of creating an “ ” work environment, according to the . Mejia’s office has denied the accusations and said no senior members of the staff were told about concerns before the complaints were made public. The Environmental Protection Agency presented new greenhouse gas emission standards that would ramp up sales of electric vehicles. This follows California's own aggressive directive to cut emissions and embrace EVs. States that produce fossil fuels, like Texas, are already pushing back. Here’s what you need to know.

that would ramp up sales of electric vehicles. This follows California's own aggressive directive to cut emissions and embrace EVs. States that produce fossil fuels, like Texas, are already pushing back. Here’s what you need to know. Attention high school and college students (and parents/caregivers): the FAFSA application is changing later this year. Federal officials aim to simplify the process. You can comment on the draft of the new version until May 23.

is changing later this year. Federal officials aim to simplify the process. You can on the draft of the new version until May 23. A former California auctioneer named Michael Barzman pleaded guilty to selling dozens of counterfeit Basquiat paintings. The fraudulent artwork was featured in an exhibit in the Orlando Museum of Art.

paintings. The fraudulent artwork was featured in an exhibit in the Orlando Museum of Art. Calbright College, the only fully online community college in the state, has boosted its reputation a great deal. CalMatters reported on how it was able to increase student enrollment in such a short period of time.

the only fully online community college in the state, has boosted its reputation a great deal. CalMatters reported on how it was able to increase student enrollment in such a short period of time. NPR said it will no longer post from its Twitter accounts after officials with the social media platform labeled the news organization “state-affiliated” media. LAist is following in NPR’s footsteps.

10 new Coachella restaurants to try out

Tacoroni, I Heart Mac & Cheese Courtesy of I Heart Mac & Cheese )

Hey, fellow foodies. Are you headed to see Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and all the gang at the Coachella Music Festival? Well, first of all, I’m jealous. But most importantly, LAist has a few new restaurants for you to try out in the desert.

I’m talking about culinary gems like the Wasabi Taco at an Asian-Mexican fusion eatery called Rubery Salsa (I’m curious about the “Don’t Do It” salsa there…) and the Sobrasada Stew at Sol y Sombra. If that doesn’t grab you, how about the special “Waffle Madness'' dessert in a 44-ounce martini glass at Cowboy Cantina (I looked up a picture and it is indeed “madness”). That’s not all you should devour. Check out the rest of the list here.