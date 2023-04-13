Heading To Coachella? Here Are 10 Desert Restaurants To Satisfy Your Pit-Stop Cravings

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which starts this weekend, attracts visitors from across the world, drawn to the magnetic energy of the crowds.

Dancing under the dazzling lights, with sky-high art installations and echoing music reverberating through the air, you can really work up quite the appetite. Attendees of the 2023 season can expect Michelin-star French eats, Sichuan street noodles, fried chicken and even oysters from the food trucks and stands in the polo fields. But why limit your culinary adventures to the festival grounds?

Outside there’s a world of new and noteworthy restaurants just as enticing as any of the food trucks at Coachella. Maybe you’re craving a hearty bowl of paella. Or perhaps you’re on a mission to find the best vegan eats the desert has to offer. Or maybe a bagel and lox from a classic Jewish deli when nursing a hangover. The food scene in the Coachella Valley is booming, and it's a great time to explore it. Enjoy.

Bar Chingona

If you’re searching for a restaurant with a view, you’ll definitely want to pay a visit to Bar Chingona, with its retro airstream bar offering a laid-back vibe and breathtaking vista of the San Jacinto mountain range.

With 10 varieties of mezcal and 16 tequilas, the drink menu here is not one to miss. For those with a sweet tooth, the Bee’s Knees (gin, lemon juice and honey) will have you buzzing with delight, while the Chingona Diabla, made with spicy Libelula Tequila, Poblano liqueur, fresh lime juice, and habanero syrup offers some heat.

With house-made tortillas, signature shrimp tacos, and both classic seafood and veggie ceviche, Bar Chingona offers up a menu that blends familiar flavors with fresh twists. Try their Yellowfin Tuna Tostada with ponzu or Cauliflower Esquite with Cotija cheese for a light dinner, and pair it with one of the craft cocktails or mocktails. If you’re still thirsty after that, grab a Mexican Coke (or Sprite!)

750 N. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262



Sol Y Sombra

If you’re ready to mix up your culinary journey and venture beyond Mexican fare, why not explore the rich and distinctive flavors of Spain? Sol y Sombra will give you just what you’re looking for.

This new addition to the dining scene boasts a delicious paella menu and a tableside bar cart service, offering options for everyone: seafood, chicken, pork, and veggie.

You’ll also find classic tapas like croquettes and papas bravas; if you want something more substantial, you can choose from other “big plates,” such as seared branzino, braised Spanish pork, or Catalan rabbit and Sobrasada stew. Buen provecho!

67670 Carey Rd., Cathedral City, CA 92234



Ruberry Salsa

At Ruberry Salsa, the fusion taco reigns supreme. With a mixture of Asian and Mexican cuisine, you’ll be able to try unique options such as the Stir Fry Taco, Spring Roll Taco, and Wasabi Taco.

Founders Ruben and Terry de la Rosa decided to start their taco stand after Terry was laid off from her bartending job in 2019. At Villagefest , the regular Palm Springs Thursday night street fair, their tent grew such a huge following that they recently decided to open a brick-and-mortar location in Palm Desert.

Now, Ruberry Salsa is the talk of the town, and its owners attribute their success to good old fashioned word-of-mouth. There's nine varieties of made-in-house salsas, ranging from “Mild & Wild” to “Don’t Do It” (we won’t judge if you dare to try it). Beyond the incredible flavors, the owners are committed to innovating at their restaurant, hosting live performances in their new space.

555 S Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92264



Beautiful Day

Beautiful Day is a restaurant in La Quinta that features a veggie-forward menu designed to turn even meat eaters into plant lovers. It's run by husband-and-wife team Justin and Mackenzie Jenkins, who've created dishes such as mushroom shawarma tartine, vegan poke bowl, and roast beet Reuben.

How do you make a Reuben out of beets you ask? The dish features organic beets rubbed with mustard and a proprietary blend of pastrami spices, and dehydrated for 18 hours to create a toothsome texture. The beets are then sliced, tossed with whole grain mustard and fresh black pepper, seared on a hot plancha, and piled atop sourdough along with housemade sauerkraut and vegan Russian dressing.

Don’t worry, weightlifters, Beautiful Day also offers high-protein options, as well as a "Rise & Shine'' menu that includes highlights such as Farm Fresh Frittata and the Breakfast Burrito. The couple are also committed to accommodating their gluten-free patrons by maintaining a designated fryer free of any gluten products. This means many diners, regardless of dietary restrictions, can enjoy a meal at Beautiful Day with friends.

50949 Washington St., Suite 1A, La Quinta, CA 92253



Cowboy Cantina

Jim Valdez, who grew up eating Santa Fe-style New Mexican food, missed the specific features of that cuisine when he moved to California decades ago. So he decided to create a menu incorporating Southwest cooking with a cowboy theme. Some of the popular dishes include the "Big Tex Cowboy Steak," Memphis-style baby back ribs, and the "Waffle Madness" dessert served in a 44-ounce martini glass.

Apart from meaty dishes, Cowboy Cantina also offers a range of vegan options such as the "Señor Jimmy's Smothered Tostada." For those who miss country dancing, the restaurant also hosts a DJ playing country music on Friday and Saturday evenings and plans to introduce line dancing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Popular dishes and appetizers include the "Cowboy Burger," pulled pork taquitos, Santa Fe New Mexico egg rolls, and "Campfire Cauliflower." They also have a "reverse happy hour" during those hours with discounted drinks. So two-step your way down grab a drink along with tasty bites that will say, “yee-haw”!

72620 El Paseo, Palm Desert, CA 92260



Low Desert

The owner of Low Desert, Anis Khalil, originally from New York, was in search of restaurants that had a similar vibe to the eateries in his home city. When he couldn't find one, he decided to create his own. Khalil's vision was to make a "modern Mexican" restaurant that would appeal to most people in Southern California, with food that had a twist on standard Mexican cuisine, with different spices, preparations, and ingredients, making it lighter and less greasy.

Low Desert's salads are diverse and yummy, with the Low Desert salad being a particular standout. It is a spinach salad with shredded beets, grilled sweet potatoes, lentils, avocado, pomegranate, and cilantro vinaigrette. If you are looking for a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine, Low Desert is a great choice.

1775 E. Palm Canyon Dr., #405, Palm Springs, CA 92264



J's Deli

Step into J’s Deli in Palm Desert and you’ll find a slice of Jewish American culinary history wrapped up in a modern, timeless setting. Called “the best deli in the desert” by one of the many 5-star reviewers on Trip Advisor, this destination stays true to classic deli traditions while also keeping pace with the ever-changing tastes of today’s foodie scene.

J’s Deli is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and the menu is a celebration of classic dishes that have stood the test of time. Desserts, including cheesecake and pastries, are all made in-house, so you can enjoy your sweets made with love. But J’s is more than just great food — it's an experience. The welcoming relish tray, where you can find fresh bagel chips and pickles, is a perfect example of the attention to detail that sets this deli apart. The atmosphere is warm and inviting, with an indoor/outdoor bar that beckons you to stay and enjoy a drink.

74225 CA-111, Palm Desert, CA 92260 (Inside of One El Paseo)



Hoja Blanca

This family-run team, led by chef Omar Limon, has been wowing diners with their pop-up modern Mexican meals, even in locations with minimalist kitchens. The lack of a permanent address has not stopped them from creating unforgettable dining experiences that are worth seeking out.

Chef Limon's culinary journey began in Los Angeles, but it was his visits to family in Puebla, Mexico, that ignited his passion for cooking. After attending Le Cordon Bleu in Pasadena, he honed his skills at various kitchens, including the prestigious 4 Saints at The Rowan in Palm Springs.

The menu at Hoja Blanca features a mix of traditional and innovative dishes, all bursting with flavor. Highlights include the Tostadas with hamachi, avocado, aioli, English cucumber, salsa macha, and peanuts, and the Quesabirria Tacos made with monterey jack cheese, lime pickled onion, and jocoque. Seafood lovers will delight in the Aguachiles with white shrimp, salsa negra, red onion, radish, English cucumber, grapes, salsa macha, and tostaditas. Despite the lack of a permanent location, Hoja Blanca is quickly becoming a must-try destination dining spot for those in search of exquisite modern Mexican cuisine.

800 N. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262



I Heart Mac and Cheese Palm Springs

I Heart Mac & Cheese specializes in satisfying the cravings of cheese lovers with their signature mac and cheese dishes, grilled cheese sandwiches, and even a unique “tacoroni” option. The restaurant, located in downtown Palm Springs, features a build-your-own menu that allows customers to choose their base of pasta, broccoli, cauliflower, or quinoa, as well as their choice of cheese sauce, protein, and topping. With all the cheesy options, it could be a lactose-intolerant nightmare — and everyone else’s dream. Don’t worry though, gluten-free and vegan options (including Beyond Meat) are also available.

The menu at I Heart Mac & Cheese offers a range of options, from the classic Chicken Parmesan Mac & Cheese to the more decadent Lobster & White Truffle Mac & Cheese, made with Muenster cheese, lobster cream, white truffle oil, and scallions.

190 S. Indian Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262



Molé

Prepare your taste buds for a journey south of the border at Molé. The restaurant's commitment to authentic Mexican cuisine is evident in every dish, from the Shrimp Chicharron Tostada to the Colorado lamb shank adobo with ancho chile molé and minted cream. And don't forget to try their signature molé con pollo made from a whopping 32 ingredients!

And if you have a sweet tooth, you can end your meal on a high note with one of their classic but reimagined desserts like the prickly pear flan and churros with goat's milk caramelo. Molé commits to using locally sourced ingredients, and its patrons clearly notice the quality, calling the dishes “heavenly” and “spot-on.”

73160 El Paseo, Palm Desert, CA 92260

