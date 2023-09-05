After-School Programs Will Be Getting Money, But They Need Staff (And Other Headlines)
We’ve discussed how the pandemic disrupted school for several years, and both kids and educators are trying to make up for lost time by using whatever tools are available.
After-school programs need help
Among those tools are expanded learning programs: things like summer school or after-school programs. Back in 2021, the state announced a chunk of funding for that purpose — about $4.6 billion.
The money’s intended for students ranging from transitional kindergarten to sixth grade by the beginning of the 2025 school year.
While all that is great news, my colleague Mariana Dale breaks down one harsh reality that educators, parents and students face: a shortage of after-school educators, an issue partially fueled by low pay. Check out her piece here for more details.
More news
- We examined why Los Angeles has become a nexus point for the “hot labor summer.”
- We also found fish tacos for $1.19. They’re in San Diego.
- Rain descended over the weekend on the Burning Man festival and created a nightmare scenario for attendees: trapped, forced to conserve water and shelter in place while being surrounded by mud, with more rain on the way. There was even a reported death.
- When Queen Bey wants you to show up in silver, you show up in silver. Her legion of fans did just that for her tour at SoFi.
- Jimmy Buffet, the singer who created Margaritaville, died Friday night. Grab yourself a cheeseburger in paradise in his honor.
- Bill Richardson, the former New Mexico governor who once tried to become the first Latino presidential nominee, died Saturday at 75.
Wait... one more thing
OK, college football is really back
Beyoncé may have filled SoFi with silver and Messi-mania might have infused L.A. on Sunday, but big-time college football made its full return this weekend after sort of trickling in the previous week. UCLA kicked off its season against Coastal Carolina and looked … OK? The Bruins secured the W, 27-13. USC rolled up huge numbers against Nevada in a 66-14 win.
However, a lot of attention on social media was focused on the University of Colorado and “Coach Prime,” Deion Sanders, who has made headlines not just for his personality, but also his past success at HBCU Jackson State. His mission to rebuild Colorado’s program has been met with skepticism, which Colorado answered with an entertaining 45-42 win over #17 TCU.
If you’re curious, USC faces Colorado on Sept. 30. UCLA faces the Buffaloes on Oct. 28.
