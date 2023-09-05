After-School Programs Will Be Getting Money, But They Need Staff (And Other Headlines)

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

We’ve discussed how the pandemic disrupted school for several years , and both kids and educators are trying to make up for lost time by using whatever tools are available.

After-school programs need help

Among those tools are expanded learning programs: things like summer school or after-school programs. Back in 2021, the state announced a chunk of funding for that purpose — about $4.6 billion.

The money’s intended for students ranging from transitional kindergarten to sixth grade by the beginning of the 2025 school year.

While all that is great news, my colleague Mariana Dale breaks down one harsh reality that educators, parents and students face: a shortage of after-school educators , an issue partially fueled by low pay. Check out her piece here for more details .

OK, college football is really back

USC defeated Nevada 66-14 on Saturday. (Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)

Beyoncé may have filled SoFi with silver and Messi-mania might have infused L.A. on Sunday, but big-time college football made its full return this weekend after sort of trickling in the previous week. UCLA kicked off its season against Coastal Carolina and looked … OK? The Bruins secured the W, 27-13. USC rolled up huge numbers against Nevada in a 66-14 win.

However, a lot of attention on social media was focused on the University of Colorado and “ Coach Prime ,” Deion Sanders, who has made headlines not just for his personality, but also his past success at HBCU Jackson State. His mission to rebuild Colorado’s program has been met with skepticism, which Colorado answered with an entertaining 45-42 win over #17 TCU.

If you’re curious, USC faces Colorado on Sept. 30. UCLA faces the Buffaloes on Oct. 28.