Long Beach Opens Sanitation Site For People Sheltering In RVs

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Apr 3, 2023 12:28 PM
An RV is parked along a street next to a fence topped in barbed wire.
Long Beach has opened a new sanitation and water filling site intended for unhoused people living in RVs near where this RV is parked on the perimeter o f Long Beach Airport.
(Megan Garvey
/
LAist)
What you should know

Long Beach is opening a new sanitation and water filling site intended for unhoused people living in RVs.

The site, which is scheduled to open this week, will allow users to properly dispose of sewage.

“People living in RVs need a safe, easily accessible place to properly dispose of waste and connect to water services,” said Megan Kerr, who represents Long Beach's District 5, in a news release.

Where to find it

The site is located near Cherry Avenue and 32nd St., and will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. People hoping to make use of its services will need a referral from the city's Multi-Service Center and a reserved time slot.

The new RV sanitation site will be staffed by an attendant and security guard, and is not open to the general public. It’s also not available for parking.

A stop sign sits below street markers for 32nd and Cherry Ave.
The site for the RV filling and sanitation center is close to the corner of 32nd Street and Cherry Avenue.
(Megan Garvey
/
LAist)
Why Now

In 2022, Long Beach’s homeless count found that of 480 people living in their vehicles, 100 were in RVs. Without dedicated sites to dispose of waste, some were utilizing medians, streets or storm drains.

Like many cities, the number of people experiencing homelessness increased in Long beach during the pandemic. As of Feb. 2022, more than 3,000 residents were unhoused.

