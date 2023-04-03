Long Beach Opens Sanitation Site For People Sheltering In RVs
Long Beach is opening a new sanitation and water filling site intended for unhoused people living in RVs.
The site, which is scheduled to open this week, will allow users to properly dispose of sewage.
“People living in RVs need a safe, easily accessible place to properly dispose of waste and connect to water services,” said Megan Kerr, who represents Long Beach's District 5, in a news release.
Where to find it
The site is located near Cherry Avenue and 32nd St., and will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. People hoping to make use of its services will need a referral from the city's Multi-Service Center and a reserved time slot.
The new RV sanitation site will be staffed by an attendant and security guard, and is not open to the general public. It’s also not available for parking.
Why Now
In 2022, Long Beach’s homeless count found that of 480 people living in their vehicles, 100 were in RVs. Without dedicated sites to dispose of waste, some were utilizing medians, streets or storm drains.
Like many cities, the number of people experiencing homelessness increased in Long beach during the pandemic. As of Feb. 2022, more than 3,000 residents were unhoused.
-
LA’s COVID-19 Eviction Protections Have Ended. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know About What Comes NextL.A. County renters are losing COVID-19 protections, but other safeguards will remain in place.
-
Pandemic-era eviction rules are going away next month. Here are the new protections passed by the L.A. City Council.
-
LA’s New Mayor Promises To Speed Up Homeless Housing Through ‘Master Leasing.’ Here’s What That MeansBass says L.A. will be “master leasing” buildings across the city. Experts say the approach could move people indoors faster, but won’t be a panacea.
-
The city’s law regulating vacation rentals is more than three years old, but a new study suggests violations are rampant.
-
The need for affordable housing in L.A. continues to far exceed the number of vouchers available to low-income renters.
-
Featured in countless true crime stories, the downtown L.A. hotel has had a rough start in getting tenants into the building.