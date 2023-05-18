More Than 1.2K Unhoused People In LA Came Indoors Under Mayor's Hotel Program. Are They Still There?

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ signature homelessness program is starting to face tougher questions from city councilmembers ahead of a vote Thursday that could increase funding to help solve the crisis by $250 million.

The massive spending proposal for Inside Safe has been called "unprecedented" by the city council’s top budget advisor. At the same time, a lack of data on the program's outcomes is drawing public concern from Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and others on the council.

“Problematic” is how Rodriguez put it at a city council meeting this week, after LAist revealed that required transparency reports for Inside Safe had not been provided to the council.

At a separate budget committee meeting last week, she said the council needs to ensure “that what we’re investing in is actually the successful outcomes that we all aspire to have.”

“Right now, we’ve got nothing to measure it to.”

What is Inside Safe? Inside Safe is L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ signature program to address homelessness and aims to give people living outdoors immediate quality housing in motels or hotels.

The L.A. mayor’s office defines it this way: “Los Angeles’ citywide proactive housing-led strategy to bring people inside from tents and encampments for good, and to prevent encampments from returning.” Read Bass’ executive directive issued in December here.



What’s known about the numbers so far

Since Inside Safe launched in late December, 1,205 people have been moved from encampments into motels and hotels under the program. That’s according to the latest available figures , which run through April 28.

But it’s unclear how many people have moved to permanent housing — the program’s ultimate goal — versus remaining in the program or returning to the streets.

The public and council have received occasional data, including in a report released on Tuesday, that outlines how many times people moved to Inside Safe motels — known as being “placed” — but not about how many times people have left and what type of housing situation they went to.

Those details are being tracked in a system managed by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) but have not been released publicly.

Follow-up data on where people live after interacting with public services is crucial to addressing homelessness, said Gary Blasi, a leading expert on homelessness who teaches law at UCLA.

“What matters is not how many people are ‘placed’ but how long they stay, and if they exit, where they go,” Blasi said.

“Saying you have ‘placed’ someone is akin to a hospital saying they have ‘treated’ a patient. From that fact, you know nothing about what the hospital did or whether the patient lived or died. The bane of all bureaucracies is confusing activities with accomplishments,” he added.

“These data are critical not only for oversight but for Mayor Bass herself to know what she is accomplishing and will be able to report to the voters down the road.”

Bass’ spokesperson didn’t have an answer this week about the number of people who have left the program and where they’ve gone.

But he said a large majority of people remain in the program.

“Because we are in constant communication with the service providers who regularly work with Inside Safe participants, we know that the vast majority of Inside Safe participants are still in the program,” said Zach Seidl, the mayor’s spokesperson, in a statement to LAist. “Inside Safe was created with the challenges that could lead to Angelenos falling out of housing programs in mind. Sustained outreach, as well as onsite service provision and case management are all aspects of this program that minimize the chance that participants exit Inside Safe.”

Why tracking has been a challenge

Bass’ top homelessness advisor, Mercedes Marquez, told councilmembers this week the mayor’s office can’t obtain certain data because of privacy concerns. Marquez said she and others in the mayor’s office are frustrated by that and are working hard to get it from LAHSA.

However, more detailed data has been provided in the past by LAHSA following prior encampment clearings at freeway underpasses, said Councilmember Bob Blumenfield.

“So it’s very frustrating to not have it,” Blumenfield said at Tuesday’s council meeting.

California’s highest court has ruled there are no privacy concerns if data of public importance is combined — or “clustered” — in ways where individual people can’t be identified.

Details of the vote

Thursday’s council meeting gets underway at 9 a.m. , and the full council is expected to decide whether to approve a $250 million increase for Inside Safe — a fivefold boost in spending. The budget committee, which is comprised of five of the 15 city council members, has recommended that the money be approved with new strings attached.

Under their proposal:

Bass would have to present updates to the council about Inside Safe twice a month — showing how the money’s been spent, how she plans to spend it, and what’s happening with the program.

Those reports would be required in order for her to continue to get funding.

The council would also have veto power to shut off the program’s funding mid-year.

Council President Paul Krekorian has said it’s essential that the council and public get more transparency.

“It is imperative that this council have detailed reports back, regularly,” he said at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“Not for the council’s sake, for the public’s sake — so that we know, as the representatives of the public, exactly what’s happening.”