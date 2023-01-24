LA County Supervisors To Vote On Extending COVID-19 Tenant Protections Ahead Of Deadline
Topline:
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal to extend COVID-19 tenant protections through June 30. If the supervisors approve the extension, the county’s rules would also continue in the city of L.A.
Why it matters: Countywide COVID-19 eviction protections are scheduled to expire after Jan. 31 — unless the rules are extended by local lawmakers. Tenant advocates worry the end of those pandemic safeguards will lead to a wave of evictions and homelessness among renters still reeling from pandemic-related layoffs, illnesses or deaths.
By the numbers: An estimated 226,000 L.A. area households remain behind on rent, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau surveys. Nearly 250,000 children live in those households.
The backstory: The county's eviction policies first began in March 2020. Officials wanted to halt a potential surge in evictions as the economy fell into a pandemic-induced free fall. L.A. officials at the city and county level have kept COVID-19 renter protections in place longer than other parts of the country, and local landlords have long pushed for a return to pre-pandemic rules.
What happens next: If the Board of Supervisors votes to approve an extension, tenants who can demonstrate economic harm related to COVID-19 will be able to continue deferring rent payments to a later date. If no extension is approved, tenants will have to pay their February rent in full, regardless of pandemic-related hardships, or face potential eviction. Check back for updates. LAist will have more on this developing story.
Go deeper: Read our eviction guide for answers to commonly asked questions.