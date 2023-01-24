LA County Supervisors To Vote On Extending COVID-19 Tenant Protections Ahead Of Deadline

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal to extend COVID-19 tenant protections through June 30. If the supervisors approve the extension, the county’s rules would also continue in the city of L.A.

Why it matters: Countywide COVID-19 eviction protections are scheduled to expire after Jan. 31 — unless the rules are extended by local lawmakers. Tenant advocates worry the end of those pandemic safeguards will lead to a wave of evictions and homelessness among renters still reeling from pandemic-related layoffs, illnesses or deaths.

By the numbers: An estimated 226,000 L.A. area households remain behind on rent, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau surveys. Nearly 250,000 children live in those households.

The backstory: The county's eviction policies first began in March 2020. Officials wanted to halt a potential surge in evictions as the economy fell into a pandemic-induced free fall. L.A. officials at the city and county level have kept COVID-19 renter protections in place longer than other parts of the country, and local landlords have long pushed for a return to pre-pandemic rules.

What happens next: If the Board of Supervisors votes to approve an extension, tenants who can demonstrate economic harm related to COVID-19 will be able to continue deferring rent payments to a later date. If no extension is approved, tenants will have to pay their February rent in full, regardless of pandemic-related hardships, or face potential eviction. Check back for updates. LAist will have more on this developing story.

Go deeper: Read our eviction guide for answers to commonly asked questions.