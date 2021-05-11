Judge Carter Tells LA County: You're Not Getting Out Of This Homelessness Lawsuit

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

The federal judge overseeing the sweeping lawsuit about homelessness in Los Angeles has turned down the county's request to be dropped as a defendant.

Lawyers for the county had argued that U.S. District Court Judge David Carter didn't have the law behind him when he ordered the county and the city of L.A. to find housing or shelter for every homeless person on Skid Row — and to do it within 6 months. The county's lawyers say the county and the city — not the judge — can decide how, as the law puts it, to "relieve and support" homeless people. But either way, the law requires them to do it, Carter says

So for now L.A. County remains a defendant in the lawsuit, though we can expect an appeal.