Housing and Homelessness

Judge Carter Tells LA County: You're Not Getting Out Of This Homelessness Lawsuit

By  Nick Roman
Published May 11, 2021 1:39 PM
A homeless man sits on a couch on a sidewalk in front of what look like storage units, with a shopping cart and a pile of belongings nearby.
Skid Row residents rest on a public sidewalk.
(Kevork Djansezian
/
Getty Images)
The federal judge overseeing the sweeping lawsuit about homelessness in Los Angeles has turned down the county's request to be dropped as a defendant.

Lawyers for the county had argued that U.S. District Court Judge David Carter didn't have the law behind him when he ordered the county and the city of L.A. to find housing or shelter for every homeless person on Skid Row — and to do it within 6 months. The county's lawyers say the county and the city — not the judge — can decide how, as the law puts it, to "relieve and support" homeless people. But either way, the law requires them to do it, Carter says

So for now L.A. County remains a defendant in the lawsuit, though we can expect an appeal.

GET THE BACKGROUND ON THIS STORY
