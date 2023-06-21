'It Took Me 10 Years To Get Here:' LA's Veterans Fight To Secure Housing

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

Today, the How To LA team dives deeper into the hurdles veterans face to secure housing in L.A. Specifically, income limit restrictions, and how this leaves the most disabled veterans — those who need housing and services most — ineligible for most VA housing.

About this story: This is part two in a special two-part series about the veteran homelessness crisis in L.A. We speak to Edward Sotello, a 70% disabled veteran who was unhoused for more than a decade until he recently secured housing in one of the West L.A. VA's new units.

We also revisit Josh Petit, a formerly unhoused veteran we met in part 1 of this series. (If you haven't listened, go back to yesterday's episode!)

Who you'll hear from:

