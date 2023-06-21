Support for LAist comes from
'It Took Me 10 Years To Get Here:' LA's Veterans Fight To Secure Housing

By  Brian De Los Santos
Published Jun 21, 2023 7:56 AM
A sign outside a multistory building reads: VA U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
The VA's West L.A. offices
(Libby Denkmann
/
LAist)
17:40
Listen: 'It Took Me 10 Years To Get Here.' LA's Veterans Fight To Secure Housing

Topline:

Today, the How To LA team dives deeper into the hurdles veterans face to secure housing in L.A. Specifically, income limit restrictions, and how this leaves the most disabled veterans — those who need housing and services most — ineligible for most VA housing.

About this story: This is part two in a special two-part series about the veteran homelessness crisis in L.A. We speak to Edward Sotello, a 70% disabled veteran who was unhoused for more than a decade until he recently secured housing in one of the West L.A. VA's new units.

We also revisit Josh Petit, a formerly unhoused veteran we met in part 1 of this series. (If you haven't listened, go back to yesterday's episode!)

Who you'll hear from:

  • Edward Sotello, formerly unhoused veteran who recently moved into an apartment on the West LA VA campus
  • Josh Petit, formerly unhoused veteran currently living in a tiny home on the West LA VA campus
  • Rob Reynolds, unhoused veteran advocate and formerly unhoused veteran
  • Nick Gerda, unhoused communities reporter for LAist
