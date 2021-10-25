General Jeff, Skid Row Activist And West Coast Hip Hop Pioneer Dies

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

L.A. has lost a beloved community leader with the passing of West Coast rap pioneer and Skid Row activist Jeff Page, better known as General Jeff. After suffering a stroke earlier this month, he was taken off life support last week and passed away on Saturday.

General Jeff made his name in hip-hop in the 80s and 90s, most notably as hype man for the duo Rodney O and Joe Cooley and then as bodyguard and assistant to DJ Quik.

News of his passing spread late last week with tributes coming from community members, politicians, and hip hop stars.

In 2006, he moved to Skid Row and became a neighborhood activist, advocating for better city policies towards unhoused people. He served on the CA Office of Health Equity Advisory Committee where he spoke on behalf of Skid Row residents and in 2017 he led a campaign to create an official Skid Row Neighborhood Council, which was ultimately defeated by downtown voters.

He also created the popular 3 on 3 basketball league in Gladys Park. “He saw the people as a community and wanted to do things and give people positive alternatives in the community,” recalled longtime friend and fellow organizer Pastor Cue of The Row Church.

He first met General Jeff in 1988 when both were active in the hip hop scene. General Jeff did so much to unite Skid Row that he became known as its unofficial mayor. “Mayors touch so many aspects of the community, “said Pastor Cue. “That may be his legacy. . . The mayor of Skid Row.”