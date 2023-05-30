Did You Leave The Inside Safe Program? We Want To Hear From You
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass has vowed to place 17,000 unhoused Angelenos into interim and permanent housing during her first year in office. Part of that effort involves Inside Safe, her signature program to clear encampments and offer people motel rooms with services. It recently received a $250 million funding boost for the next fiscal year.
What we don't know
But the Bass administration has released limited data about this program’s progress so far. We know how many encampment operations there have been and how many people have moved into motels. But we don’t know how many people have left the motels, where they’ve gone, or how long the average stay in an Inside Safe motel is.
Bass’ administration hasn’t released these numbers after our requests, so we have to collect this data ourselves — and we need your help. Are you someone who moved into a motel as part of this program, and then left? Or do you know somebody who has?
We want to know this because we’re tracking Bass’ progress on her campaign promises on homelessness. Homelessness was the top issue for 63% of Angelenos who answered our survey on what they want Bass’ new administration to prioritize.
Promise Tracker
Mayor Bass promised to house 17,000 Angelenos during her first year in office. How’s she doing so far? Our Promise Tracker is keeping tabs on Bass' progress tackling homelessness in L.A.
This kind of crowdsourced data will not give us a complete picture of how many people have left the Inside Safe program, but it will give us a sense of how well Inside Safe is going. We will verify every submission before counting it as a departure from the program.
So if you’ve left an Inside Safe motel — or know someone who has — please fill out the form below.
Give us your input
