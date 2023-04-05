Only 17% Of LA Households Earn Enough To Buy A Home

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Topline:

It’s no secret that buying a home in the Los Angeles area is expensive. But a new report shows that homeownership is only getting further out of reach for most buyers, with just 17% of L.A. County households earning enough to afford a median-priced home.

The numbers: The California Association of Realtors released its 2022 affordability report on Wednesday. The real estate trade association determined that local households needed to earn at least $192,800 per year in order to afford L.A. County’s 2022 median home price of $849,410. Those figures assumed buyers had enough money on hand for a 20% down payment.

The disparities: According to the report, about 25% of white households and 22% of Asian households in L.A. County could afford a median-priced home. Only 10% of Latino households and 9% of Black households earned enough to qualify.

Changes over time: Home prices in the L.A. area have declined slightly over the past year, but interest rates have gone up, causing monthly mortgage, tax and insurance payments to soar to around $4,820, according to the report. Because of this increase, the share of L.A. County households that could afford to buy a home declined from about one-in-five in 2021 to one-in-six in 2022.

Why it matters: Demographers have pointed to unaffordable housing as a key driver in L.A. County’s declining population .