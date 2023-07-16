Hotel Workers And Operators Resume Talks On Tuesday

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

On Tuesday, striking workers and local operators will go back to the negotiating table.

The backstory: Thousands of hotel workers, represented by Unite Here Local 11 union, have been on periodic strike to fight for higher pay and better working conditions.

The group representing local hotels including InterContinental, the Beverly Hilton, and Ritz Carlton, has said the workers union is being inflexible in its demands.

Talks between the two sides broke down in early July.

Go deeper: SoCal Hotel Workers Go On Strike