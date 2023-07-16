Support for LAist comes from
News

Hotel Workers And Operators Resume Talks On Tuesday

By Daniel Martinez
Published Jul 16, 2023 1:26 PM
Striking hotel workers hold signs while working the picket lines outside of the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown L.A. on July 2, 2023.
(Adolfo Guzman-Lopez/LAist)
Topline:

On Tuesday, striking workers and local operators will go back to the negotiating table.

The backstory: Thousands of hotel workers, represented by Unite Here Local 11 union, have been on periodic strike to fight for higher pay and better working conditions.

The group representing local hotels including InterContinental, the Beverly Hilton, and Ritz Carlton, has said the workers union is being inflexible in its demands.

Talks between the two sides broke down in early July.

Go deeper: SoCal Hotel Workers Go On Strike

