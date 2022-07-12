Warner Bros. Studios Sees Massive COVID Outbreak

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank is in the midst of a big COVID outbreak, according to numbers released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health yesterday.

So far, 43 cases have been reported there.

According to IMDb, the Warner Bros. studio lot is the filming location for programs such as Westworld, Young Sheldon, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and more.

The location is also home to Warner Bros. studio tours.

In April, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav began pushing for some staff to come back to the office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I really believe in being together," he reportedly said at a town hall at the time. "You don’t build a narrative on Zoom. You don’t get a mentor on Zoom. You got to come to work. That’s where a lot of the joy is and that’s where a lot of the creativity comes from.”

On the Warner Bros. studio tour website, COVID policies are laid out, as are the risks the studio places on visitors:

Your health and safety is our priority. We follow all mandated city, state and federal CDC guidelines. You acknowledge that exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present and, by visiting Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

We have reached out to Warner Bros. for comment and will update this post as needed.