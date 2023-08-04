Typhus Cases Up

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put Los Angeles doctors on alert, as typhus, a bacterial infection spread by fleas, makes a comeback in L.A. County.

By the numbers: In 2010, there were 31 cases of flea-borne typhus. Last year, it jumped to 171 cases, killing three people with underlying health conditions.

How it spreads: Infected fleas are carried by rats and animals that many people don’t view as disease carriers, such as feral cats and opossums. When an infected flea bites a person or animal, the bite breaks the skin, causing a wound. Fleas poop when they feed. This poop (also called flea dirt) contains bacteria, which can be rubbed into the bite wound or other wounds and cause an infection. People can also breathe in infected flea dirt or rub it into their eyes, but the bacteria do not spread from person to person.