Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Health

Over One-Quarter Of Positive COVID Cases In LA Are Fully Vaccinated People

By  Lita Martinez
Published Jul 27, 2021 3:37 PM
Cars are shown in a line at a COVID-19 testing site. Orange cones are strewn about to mark lanes. It is daytime.
Cases are up across L.A., with over a quarter of cases being those who are fully vaccinated.
(Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Los Angeles County health officials reported more troubling COVID-19 increases on Tuesday. They confirmed more than 2,000 new cases, along with 15 additional deaths.

And as case numbers continue to climb, more vaccinated people are now testing positive for the virus.

From July 1 to July 16, more than one-quarter of new infections were among fully vaccinated Angelenos, though county public health director Barbara Ferrer says those cases were not serious.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"Although vaccinated people are seeing a rise in new COVID diagnosis, they are primarily experiencing their infections, not as severe illnesses that bring them to the emergency room, but as bad colds," says Ferrer.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of severe COVID cases are still occurring among unvaccinated people.

To date, more than 800 people are now receiving treatment for the disease in area hospitals — that's about a 30% increase compared to last week.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories