Over One-Quarter Of Positive COVID Cases In LA Are Fully Vaccinated People

Los Angeles County health officials reported more troubling COVID-19 increases on Tuesday. They confirmed more than 2,000 new cases, along with 15 additional deaths.

And as case numbers continue to climb, more vaccinated people are now testing positive for the virus.

July 27, 2021

New Cases: 2,067 (1,287,831 to date)

New Deaths: 15 (24,643 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 825 pic.twitter.com/p122OZyXq6 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) July 28, 2021

From July 1 to July 16, more than one-quarter of new infections were among fully vaccinated Angelenos, though county public health director Barbara Ferrer says those cases were not serious.

"Although vaccinated people are seeing a rise in new COVID diagnosis, they are primarily experiencing their infections, not as severe illnesses that bring them to the emergency room, but as bad colds," says Ferrer.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of severe COVID cases are still occurring among unvaccinated people.

Unvaccinated and Partially Vaccinated People are Suffering Greater Illness, Hospitalization, and Death - 2,067 New Confirmed Cases of #COVID19 and 15 New Deaths. Click https://t.co/e8rwZYWLjp for More Information. pic.twitter.com/aeNYNflME3 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) July 27, 2021

To date, more than 800 people are now receiving treatment for the disease in area hospitals — that's about a 30% increase compared to last week.