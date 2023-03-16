Maternal Deaths In The US Spiked In 2021. Black Women Are At Especially High Risk
In 2021, the U.S. had one of the worst rates of maternal mortality in the country's history, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report found that 1,205 people died of maternal causes in the U.S. in 2021. That represents a 40% increase from the previous year.
April Valentine died at Centinela Hospital earlier this year. Her daughter was born by emergency C-section. She'd gone into the pregnancy with a plan, knowing Black mothers like herself were at higher risk.
These are deaths that take place during pregnancy or within 42 days following delivery, according to the
World Health Organization
.
The U.S. rate for 2021 was 32.9 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, which is more than ten times the estimated rates of some other high income countries , including Australia, Austria, Israel, Japan and Spain which all hovered between 2 and 3 deaths per 100,000 in 2020.
According to data from the World Health Organization , the maternal mortality rate in high-income nations overall was 12 per 100,000 live births in 2020, while in low-income countries it was 430 per 100,000.
International comparisons of maternal deaths are difficult because of differences in methodology in tracking the data, warns the author of the new U.S. report, Donna Hoyert, a health scientist at the National Center for Health Statistics, at the CDC. But, she notes, the U.S. is "usually not faring all that well" on maternal mortality.
"There is just no reason for a rich country to have poor maternal mortality," says Eileen Crimmins , professor of gerontology at the University of Southern California. The CDC's latest compilation of data from state committees that review these deaths found that 84% of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. were preventable.
The increase in maternal mortality in 2021 was "seen broadly across different age groups and race and Hispanic-origin groups," says Hoyert.
She connects the increase in maternal deaths to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had some forewarning with the increase between 2019 and 2020 that it looked like maternal mortality rates were increasing during this pandemic period," she says. "With the overall COVID deaths that occurred in 2021, there was a shift towards younger people, so those would be in the age groups where people would be more likely to be pregnant or recently pregnant."
She says provisional data suggest the deaths peaked in 2021 and started to go down last year. "So hopefully that's the apex," Hoyert says.
Yet some experts worry that other trends around the country could make these figures worse, not better, including abortion restrictions that c an delay care for pregnancy complications , and staffing problems at hospitals and closures of rural maternity wards.
The maternal death rate among Black Americans is much higher than other racial groups; in 2021 it was 69.9 per 100,000, which is 2.6 times higher than the rate for White women.
Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell , an OB-GYN at Ochsner Health in Louisiana who works with the state's health department to investigate maternal deaths, says social factors, not biological ones, fuel the racial gap. "We have to address the social factors that either are barriers to accessing care or that make your medical conditions worse coming into the pregnancy," she says. "This is not just about doctors in the hospital."
Louisiana is among a group of states working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to improve processes in the health care system to prevent maternal deaths and reduce racial disparities. Gillispie-Bell says she's optimistic the efforts will pay off, but "it's not something that happens overnight. It's going to be a while before we see the benefits of that change."
Change can't come soon enough for families whose lives are affected. Wanda Irving's daughter died from complications of high blood pressure just three weeks after giving birth to a baby girl in 2017. Irving, who has spoken to NPR in the past about her daughter, now runs an organization called Dr. Shalon's Maternal Action Project to raise awareness of the risks for Black mothers in particular.
Irving's daughter, Shalon Irving , was an accomplished scientist, working as an epidemiologist at the CDC in Atlanta.
Wanda Irving tears up talking about her daughter's final weeks. "She had gained 9 pounds in that last week. She was having headaches. One leg was bigger than the other and she said, 'There's something dreadfully wrong, can you please check.' "
But she kept getting sent home from the hospital even though she was insistent that she needed medical attention. About three weeks after she gave birth, she collapsed at home, and never woke up.
Wanda Irving says her daughter's death was preventable – she attributes it to racism within the health care system, to doctors ignoring her daughter's symptoms and health risks.
Irving now lives in her daughter's house and is raising her granddaughter, who's now 6 years old, and bright, but struggles with her loss.
"There are days where she totally loses it and she breaks down and she's in tears," Irving says, saying her granddaughter will explain why she's crying by saying, 'I want my mommy. Can I die to go see my mommy?' "
Irving is working to raise awareness of the toll of maternal mortality, she says, because she doesn't want another little girl or a little boy to grow up without their mother's love.
"People need to understand the tremendous devastation that is caused by maternal mortality and the loss to society as well as to the families," she says.
Where things stand in California
Resources
These resources were recommended by California birth workers and families. Have a suggestion? Email sritoper@scpr.org.
For more on specific topics, see LAist’s pregnancy guides .
Mental Health
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline - Free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.
- National Maternal Mental Health Hotline - 24-Hour hotline for pregnant and new moms at 1-833-943-5746 (1-833-9-HELP4MOMS).
- Postpartum Support International (PSI) - Free, confidential support before, during, and after pregnancy. Responses within a few minutes 24/7 at 800-944-4PPD (4773).
- Maternal Mental Health NOW - Hosts a directory of providers and services in L.A. County and a self-help tool to help navigate the emotions of the transition to parenthood.
- Therapeutic Play Foundation - a Pasadena-based non-profit created by Black mental health professionals that provides mental health services, support for birthing people and community gatherings.
- All-Options talkline. Process how you feel or what to do next by talking to a volunteer peer-counselor about abortion, adoption, parenting, infertility or pregnancy loss.
Breastfeeding
- BreastfeedLA – Provides education and outreach to promote and support breastfeeding in Southern California. Find resources on their map of local breastfeeding resources .
- CinnaMoms – Support circles for Black birthing people hosted at WIC centers in the L.A. area, with the goal of breaking down barriers to breastfeeding.
- La Leche League – Peer support groups for breastfeeding. Find a local meeting .
- Kellymom – Breastfeeding information site run by international board certified lactation consultant Kelly Bonyata.
- National Women’s Health and Breastfeeding Helpline – Run by the US Department of Health’s Office of Women’s Health, breastfeeding peer counselors are available to talk between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET at 800-994-9662.
- Soul Food For Your Baby – Black-led breastfeeding support groups.
Doulas / Postpartum Support
-
Doulas provide expecting and new mothers or birthing people with educational, emotional, and physical support before, during, and after a baby is born. Postpartum doulas’ services can include cooking, help around the house, and various healing modalities. Pro tip: many postpartum doulas are available pro-bono while they are seeking certification.
- What Do Doulas Do? – LAist’s guide to doulas, including a list of resources to find a doula in Southern California.
- Birthworkers of Color Collective – A collective of birth workers of color providing trainings, workshops, and healing offerings for birthworkers, pregnant people, and their families.
- DONA International – Doula certifying organization that includes a search tool to find prenatal and postpartum doulas.
Support Groups
Many support groups and parent and me classes exist throughout Southern California, and the best way to find one is to search online for groups in your area. You might also find these groups through your hospital or places where you find breastfeeding gear. It sometimes helps to look for activities you enjoy (eg. yoga, swimming, dancing) and see if they have “baby and me” classes.
A few places to start:
- Kindred Space – A hub for midwifery care, doula support, lactation consulting and support groups.
- LOOM – Provides pregnancy, breastfeeding classes, and a doula directory.
- Lucie’s List – Map of local parent groups.
- Pump Station – Baby supply store that also offers parent and me classes.
For Black Parents-to-Be
- What Pregnant Black Women Need To Know To Have A 'Safe And Sacred Birth' – LAist’s guide for Black birthing people.
- AAIMM Doula Program – LA County Department of Public Health runs a program offering free birth doulas to Black birthing people.
- Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) – A national organization focused on Black emotional health care and healing that offers peer support groups, trainings, and grants.
- Black Infants & Families Los Angeles – A multifaceted Department of Public Health initiative that runs a program offering free doulas to Black birthing people. There are also Antelope Valley , South L.A./South Bay , San Gabriel Valley and San Fernando Valley/Santa Clarita - based groups that meet to discuss how to end Black infant and maternal deaths and share resources.
- Parenting For Liberation – a virtual community founded by an Orange County mom that “connects, inspires, and uplifts Black folks as they navigate and negotiate raising Black children within the social and political context of the U.S.”
- Sugar Heal Gang – A collection of Black healers who provides grants through their Black Maternal Health Fund to cover maternity care services.
- The Victoria Project – A fund for birth care outside of a hospital setting (home birth & birth center) to families within Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties.
- Black Mental Health Task Force — a coalition of California mental health professionals, community organizations and residents focused on supporting “mental health wellness within the African American community.”
- Black Women For Wellness — An LA- and Stockton-based nonprofit focused on health education and advocacy
For Partners / Fathers
-
- Love Dad – Home visits to fathers and their children throughout L.A. County
- The Expecting Fathers Group for Black Dads – Support group for Black soon-to-be fathers and provides education, support and navigation tools for the prenatal, labor and delivery, postpartum, and early parenting.
Loss / Grief
- 'Just Try Again' And Other Things Not To Say - LAist reporting on miscarriage and loss, including a list of local and national support resources.
- Compassionate Friends – Support for parents dealing with loss.
- L.A. County Grief Support Resources – A list of resources for parents and families dealing with infant and fetal loss, service planning area (SPA).
- MISS Foundation – 24/7 online crisis support and long term aid to families after the death of a child from any cause.
- Open Path Collective – Sliding scale therapy.
- Our House Grief Support Center – Open to the community. Fee based on a sliding scale.
- Sisters in Loss – Doula Erica M. Freeman is dedicated to “replacing silence with storytelling around pregnancy and infant loss and infertility of Black women” and hosts a podcast and a virtual support community.
Social Services
- 211 – Information and referrals for all health and human services in LA County, including a query for “ parent programs. ”
- Home Visiting Programs – L.A. County has several free programs with home-based visits to support families with new babies, available depending on hospital, zip codes, and other criteria. First 5 LA gives an overview of the “Welcome Baby” program and participating hospitals. Look up which home visiting programs you might qualify for in the L.A. County home visiting program directory .
- PHFE WIC – Breastfeeding support, healthy foods, and connections to additional financial and social support services for low-income parents.
