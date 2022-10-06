It's Not Only COVID-19: Californians Have Been Facing A 'Mental Health Pandemic'

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Topline:

A statewide survey of some 30,000 Californians reveals an uptick in the number of people reporting serious mental health struggles over pre-pandemic years.

What stands out:

UCLA’s California Health Interview Survey highlights an “ urgent need for mental health services ,” according to a press release from UCLA’s Center for Health Policy Research. The survey was conducted in 2021.

About 30% of adults age 18 to 24 experienced “serious suicide ideation” in 2021, up from about 24% in 2019.

“As has been observed in other studies, the impact of the pandemic is especially pronounced for young adults,” CHIS Director Todd Hughes said Wednesday.

The study also found: 36% of respondents age 13 to 17 said they "needed help for emotional or mental health problems," but 26% "did not receive any counseling in the past year.”

The backstory:

Mental health experts warned of a COVID-19 “mental health pandemic,” as millions deal with the fallout from physical isolation, loss of a loved one and the myriad other disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Late last year, the U.S.’s top doctor put out an advisory warning of a mental health crisis among the nation’s youth — a crisis he said was made worse by the pandemic.

This comes as many Angelenos still struggle to get mental health services like therapy.

What's next:

For one, state leaders are trying to direct more funds to California’s mental health care system. In August, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a nearly $5-billion plan to increase accessibility to mental health services for young Californians.