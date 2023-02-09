Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Health

In California Hospitals, Masks Stay On — At Least, For Now

By  Jackie Fortiér
Published Feb 9, 2023 3:48 PM
Three HDM masks rest on a windowsill.
NIOSH-approved N95 masks are recommended to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
(Jennifer Swanson
/
NPR)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

California’s coronavirus emergency declaration will expire at the end of February, almost three years after it began. But not every pandemic related policy is tied to it; face masks will stay on in some health settings.

Mask on: The current masking requirement in healthcare and long-term care facilities “is not dependent on the state of emergency timeline,” according to a statement by the California Dept. of Public Health. It’s unclear when CDPH will roll it back, or how much warning they’ll give high-risk patients for whom a COVID-19 infection could spell medical disaster.

What else could stay? Governor Newsom is seeking legislative approval to keep two other emergency provisions. One would allow nurses to continue to dispense COVID medications such as Paxlovid, while another would allow lab workers to process COVID-19 tests on their own.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

What's next: The national public health emergency will expire May 11, and, with it, the free access for consumers to COVID-19 at-home test kits, vaccines and even some treatments.

Most Read
Best of LAist
Related Stories