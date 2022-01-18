Here's How To Get 4 Free COVID Tests From A New Federal Website
Last month, Biden announced that the government plans to buy a half-billion at-home COVID test kits and mail them to people who want them, with deliveries beginning this month.
Free at-home covid test kits are now available through a federal website, COVIDTests.gov, set up by the Biden administration.
The site is up and running one day before schedule, however the White House said the site is in a "beta phase" and will operate at a limited capacity before tomorrow's official launch.
Each household can receive four tests that will ship within seven to 12 days after ordering.