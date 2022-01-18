Here's How To Get 4 Free COVID Tests From A New Federal Website

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Last month, Biden announced that the government plans to buy a half-billion at-home COVID test kits and mail them to people who want them, with deliveries beginning this month.

Free at-home covid test kits are now available through a federal website, COVIDTests.gov , set up by the Biden administration.

The site is up and running one day before schedule, however the White House said the site is in a "beta phase" and will operate at a limited capacity before tomorrow's official launch.

Each household can receive four tests that will ship within seven to 12 days after ordering.