Health

Here's How To Get 4 Free COVID Tests From A New Federal Website

By  LAist Staff
Published Jan 18, 2022 2:55 PM
CareStart labeled COVIC-19 antigen home test kits are stacked side-by-side.
COVID-19 rapid at-home test kits rest on a table at a free distribution event at Union Station.
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
Last month, Biden announced that the government plans to buy a half-billion at-home COVID test kits and mail them to people who want them, with deliveries beginning this month.

Free at-home covid test kits are now available through a federal website, COVIDTests.gov, set up by the Biden administration.

The site is up and running one day before schedule, however the White House said the site is in a "beta phase" and will operate at a limited capacity before tomorrow's official launch.

Each household can receive four tests that will ship within seven to 12 days after ordering.

