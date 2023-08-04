COVID Numbers

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

COVID is sending more people to the hospital and emergency room. On average last week, 245 Angelenos were hospitalized with COVID daily. That’s up from 213 in mid-July.

Other signs: Wastewater concentrations of the virus are also up in both L.A. and Orange counties.

What’s going on nationally? The slight increases mirror national data – people hospitalized with COVID are up 12% across the country. Cases are up from New Mexico eastward, especially in Southern states, where the heat wave keeps people seeking cool air indoors.

What you can do: People 60 and older should take precautions, health officials say. Test yourself if you feel sick — you can get antivirals if you test positive. You can also seek an updated vaccine, which will likely be available this October.