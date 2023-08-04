Support for LAist comes from
Health

COVID Numbers

By  Jackie Fortiér
Published Aug 4, 2023 2:52 PM
An infographic denotes weekly COVID-19 data as of August 3, 2023. It lists daily average cases at 264, daily average deaths at 0.7, and daily average COVID-positive hospitalizations at 245.
A slight uptick in hospitalizations is among the signs of a potential summer surge for COVID-19.
(L.A. County Public Health Department)
Topline:

COVID is sending more people to the hospital and emergency room. On average last week, 245 Angelenos were hospitalized with COVID daily. That’s up from 213 in mid-July.

Other signs: Wastewater concentrations of the virus are also up in both L.A. and Orange counties.

What’s going on nationally? The slight increases mirror national data – people hospitalized with COVID are up 12% across the country. Cases are up from New Mexico eastward, especially in Southern states, where the heat wave keeps people seeking cool air indoors.

What you can do: People 60 and older should take precautions, health officials say. Test yourself if you feel sick — you can get antivirals if you test positive. You can also seek an updated vaccine, which will likely be available this October.

