COVID Numbers
Topline:
COVID is sending more people to the hospital and emergency room. On average last week, 245 Angelenos were hospitalized with COVID daily. That’s up from 213 in mid-July.
Other signs: Wastewater concentrations of the virus are also up in both L.A. and Orange counties.
What’s going on nationally? The slight increases mirror national data – people hospitalized with COVID are up 12% across the country. Cases are up from New Mexico eastward, especially in Southern states, where the heat wave keeps people seeking cool air indoors.
What you can do: People 60 and older should take precautions, health officials say. Test yourself if you feel sick — you can get antivirals if you test positive. You can also seek an updated vaccine, which will likely be available this October.
-
Fentanyl and other drugs fuel record deaths among people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County. From 2019 to 2021, deaths jumped 70% to more than 2,200 in a single year.
-
LA Prosecutors Charge Man With Falsely Claiming To Be A Doctor For Years. They're Asking Patients To Come ForwardProsecutors say Stephan Gevorkian's patients include people with cancer. He faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification.
-
April Valentine died at Centinela Hospital. Her daughter was born by emergency C-section. She'd gone into the pregnancy with a plan, knowing Black mothers like herself were at higher risk.
-
Before navigating domestic life in the United States, AAPI immigrants often navigated difficult lives in their motherlands, dealing with everything from poverty to war.
-
There are plenty of factors in life that contribute to happiness. But could keeping in touch with your loved ones be the most important?
-
The new California law makes it a crime to sell flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.