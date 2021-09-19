COVID-19 Cases Still High In LA County, Despite Vaccination Efforts

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

In spite of efforts by local authorities and the Biden administration to increase the number of Americans who are vaccinated against the coronavirus, L.A. County health officials reported 2,130 new cases on Saturday, and 29 deaths from complications of the virus.

This brings the total number of cases in L.A. to 1,442,808 since the pandemic began, and the total number of deaths to 25,828.

Of the deaths reported Saturday, three people were over the age of 80, nine were ages 65 to 79, seven were ages 50 to 64, and seven were ages 30 to 49.

According to health officials, 100% of new COVID-19 cases in L.A. are the delta variant.

“With hundreds of outreach teams and promotoras fanning out across the county, we are hopeful that those not yet vaccinated are getting their questions answered and being connected to vaccination sites," said Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health. "We can’t afford to be complacent with an average of 2,000 new cases and dozens of deaths each day. "

County officials are starting to crack down on unvaccinated individuals. Starting Oct. 7, anyone seeking admittance to a bar, club, lounge, winery or brewery will have to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. By Nov. 4, proof of full vaccination will be required.

In-home caregivers will also soon be required to be vaccinated, joining the list of other health care providers who must get the vaccine. L.A. City and County workers must have their shots by October, including police and firefighters.